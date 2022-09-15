Delhi: NDMC to allow 90 ice cream carts to operate on Kartavya Path stretch

A maximum of 90 ice cream carts will now be allowed to operate along the Kartavya Path stretch, according to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The ice cream vendors are being allowed to operate at six designated locations along the stretch – North and South of the C-Hexagon Road, South of Man Singh Road on the left and right side, and South and North of Rafi Ahmed Road. A maximum of 15 vendors will be allowed at each of these designated locations and the NDMC is issuing trade licences to the vendors.

The avenue from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, part of the Central Vista project, was thrown open to the public last week after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once open, ice cream carts have been running on the main roads that intersect the Kartavya Path, but were not allowed into the revamped space.

The NDMC has deputed officials from the public health department and the enforcement department to monitor the stretch along the Kartavya Path. Their deployment will be in two shifts, from 6 am to 2 pm and from 2 pm to 10 pm. The officials are being deployed in eight different zones of the revamped area.

A total of 36 civil defence volunteers are also being deployed by the District Civil Defence Office to assist the NDMC in monitoring the Kartavya Path area. The civil defence volunteers too will be deployed in shifts – from 6 am to 2 pm and from 2 pm to 10 pm.

A total of six vending zones have been set up along the revamped avenue, providing dedicated space for vendors.