Delhi: NDMC plans grand Independence Day celebrations

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning a grand celebration to commemorate 75 years of independence on August 15, and has decided to install national flags on all major roads and Lutyens Zone roundabouts, and display short films on the tricolour across LED screens in the New Delhi area. The NDMC is also planning to deck up roads, flyovers and buildings in its area with lights.

“The national flags will be displayed on electric poles at select places in NDMC area viz. Connaught Place, S P Marg, Shanti Path, Khan Market, Safdarjung Flyover and Ranjit Singh Flyover from August 13 to August 15. Besides, flags will be (displayed) on all NDMC websites and on social media pages till August 15,” an official said.

According to officials, apart from the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, 17 programmes will be organised in New Delhi and Lutyens Zone on the Independence day week. The NDMC will also engage and encourage schools, residents and children to play an active role in the celebrations. Various programmes such as quizzes, debates, painting competitions will be held and a musical evening of patriotic songs at Central Park on August 12 is also on the cards.

An awareness programme on the importance of the tricolour will be organised on August 6 and 7 at the Central Park amphitheatre to engage the general public in the form of quizzes, songs etc and to educate them about the national flag and motivate them to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, officials said.

Students and the public will also be educated about the history, current ruling and instructions about handling the national flag and awareness campaigns will be conducted in all NDMC areas.

The NDMC is also planning to resurface eight avenue roads using a cold-milling process, officials said.