Delhi: NDMC forms sanitation response unit to provide safety to sewer workers

In order to provide safety to sanitation workers and stop sewer deaths, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has constituted a sanitation rsponse unit (SRU) for technical and managerial interventions during sewer cleaning.

The main objective of this unit is to eliminate accidents and fatalities that occur when the workers enter the sewers without proper personal protective equipment (PPEs), training and non-adherence to security protocols.

“The unit wil work under the name emergency response sanitation unit (ERSU) and it will be a professional, well trained, motivated and appropriately equipped establishment for the maintenance and management of sewers and the workers,” said an official.

This response unit will be headed by NDMC secretary Isha Khosla. Ajay Gupta, NDMC director, will be the officer-in-charge of this unit. This unit will also have two entry, duty supervisors, three administrative supervisors, three call centre attendants and six sewer entry professionals (sewer commandos).

“With this safety team, the NDMC will keep a close check on the sewer cleanings and deaths. The sewer workers will be provided proper training, tools equipment to clean the sewers. It will also help to end the illegal practice in resident welfare associations where people give money to people to enter the sewer,” said an official.

The NDMC also has tollfree number 1533 where people can call and avail the facility for sewer cleaning by professionals or use the NDMC 311 app for all kinds of complaints and queries, said officials.