Delhi: NDMC extends scheme entailing Rs 15 lakh compensation to kin of staff in case of Covid death

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to extend till August the scheme which entails Rs 15 lakh compensation to the kin of its employees in case of their death due Covid-19 while on duty.

According to officials, the NDMC has decided to extend the compensation scheme from May to August or till the Covid pandemic is over, whichever is earlier. All employees of the council, including regular, contractual, RMR (regular muster roll), TMR (temporary muster roll), outsourced and other wagers, will be eligible to avail the scheme, said officials.

“The NDMC has been adopting all measures to safeguard and protect its employees from Covid-19, however in its continuous efforts to provide welfare scheme, the department has decided to assure financial help to their family members in case of death due to Covid attributable to duty so that such workers can serve NDMC in these difficult times,” said an official.

The scheme, introduced in 2020, will be valid for the next three months and no age limit is prescribed for it. However, it will not cover those employees who are not attending duties and the death from Covid cannot be established to be attributable to duty.

“The scheme will be provided to those who are working in a close proximity of Covid-19 cases or exposed to the danger of contracting the disease,” said the official.

The legal heirs can claim compensation through the head of the department and the welfare department. All such cases will be screened by a committee comprising director (MS), director (finance) and concerned head of department with director welfare as its convenor for scrutiny and recommendations to the competent authority for its approval, said officials.

Currently, there are around 6,000-7,000 contractual and RMR employees in the NDMC.