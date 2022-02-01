scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
NDMC launches user-friendly module for property tax payers

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) module allows people to view the demand against their property and remit the dues at any time and day of the week.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 1, 2022 9:47:36 am
The services which are part of the module include allotment of properties on license fee basis, renewal of license fee and transfer of property ownership. (File Photo)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a user-friendly, state-of-art Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) module to collect information on the property licensed by it and improve the revenue collection in a transparent and citizen-friendly manner, officials said.

The module is designed to collect information on the properties licensed by the NDMC, calculate the license fee as per the prescribed rates of the License fee, maintenance, GST etc. to serve the citizens in a simple, rapid, responsive and efficient manner.

The module includes services such as allotment of properties on a license fee basis, renewal of license fee, transfer of property ownership, clubbing and de-clubbing of property, change of trade, surrender and cancellation of properties and billing as per cycle, search and report.

According to the officials, the people can view the demand against their property and remit the dues at any time and day of the week.

“The new system will help the citizen in terms of making the process of Demand Calculation and Payment smooth, fair and transparent. It will be of great assistance to the NDMC in faster reducing the response time and improve revenue collection and thereby serving its citizens in a more efficient manner,” the civic body said.

