Delhi: NCRTC invites mobility players to provide connectivity services at RRTS stations

To provide better first- and last-mile connectivity at the upcoming Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited various leading mobility players across the region to join the corporation to provide various feeder modes at RRTS stations.

According to senior officials, the NCRTC is also analysing and studying the global parameters of the distance of last-mile connectivity travelled by commuters and the modes of transport used by them.

“For instance, the distance up to 500 m is often walkable and the distance up to 1 km falls in the cycling zone. While, where the distance is 3 km, commuters look for electric rickshaw, shared auto-rickshaw, bike taxis or scooter rentals and car, (they look for) cabs, autorickshaw and shuttle services for more than 3 km. NCRTC, after deliberation over the same, has extended an invite to the mass providers of these various modes of transportation,” said an NCRTC official.

NCRTC’s main aim behind this initiative is to ensure fast, organised, green, affordable variety of commute options and door-to-door connectivity, and to push the public to switch from private to public vehicles.

“Due to lack of last-mile connectivity, people often avoid travelling in public transport. Also, the congestion around the stations due to the lack of any organised system for autos and e-rickshaws not only creates chaos and traffic jams but also leads to an increase in commute time. Keeping all this in view, the NCRTC came up with the plan to facilitate first/last-mile connectivity for the commuters through various feeder modes at stations,” an official said.

Officials further added that all RRTS stations will be multimodal integrated with public transport like Metro, local bus stands and ISBTs. Besides, it will also have space for car parking, auto-rickshaws and rental cars or taxis wherever possible with segregated pick-up and drop areas and parking.

The first set of trains for the priority corridor has arrived and the trial runs will start gradually. While the 17 km priority corridor will become operational by March 2023, the entire 82 km Delhi Meerut corridor will become operational by 2025.