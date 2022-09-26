Delhi: NCRTC to install platform screen doors in stations for passenger safety

In order to provide safety and security as well as to prevent incidents of suicide, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started installing platform screen doors on the upcoming Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

According to officials, the platform screen doors are being installed in the priority section of the RRTS corridor starting from Guldhar.

“The NCRTC has given utmost importance to the safety of passengers since inception. In this process, various parts of platform screen doors such as automatic sliding doors, fixed door panels, platform end gates, emergency escape doors, and fixed screens are being installed on the platform,” said an official.

Officials said the screen doors will be integrated with RRTS train doors and European Train Control System (ETCS) Level-2 signalling system, resulting in train doors opening and closing simultaneously with platform screen doors. For the safety of the passengers, the train will run only when the doors of the train and platform screen doors are closed.

Apart from this, the NCRTC is implementing Hybrid Level 3 technology of the European Train Control System (ETCS Level-2), for the operation of RRTS trains which is one of the most advanced signalling and train control systems in the world.

“Long Term Evolution (LTE) radio-based signalling system will be the first of its kind facilitating the latest digital interlocking with automatic train operations (ATO). This will enable higher frequency of the train services, better headway and more throughput,” said the official.

Officials said it will also help with better crowd management and avoid untoward incidents. Further, the trains that will run on the RRTS corridor will primarily consist of 6 coaches, comprising 5 standard and one business class coach. Each standard class coach will have three doors on one side and the premium class coach will have 2 doors.

“There will be a total of 17 doors on the entire train. Based on this, a total of 17 platform screen doors will be installed on each platform of the RRTS stations,” add the official.

The first phase of the RRTS corridor—Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut—is 82 km long and is under construction. The corridor is estimated to be completed by 2025 and the stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai will be ready by March 2023 for public use, officials have said.