Light rainfall on forecast for Saturday, week ahead likely to remain dry

Light rainfall and cloudy skies are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the national capital on Saturday, while the week ahead is likely to remain dry.

Going by the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the upcoming week is likely to witness no rainfall. The IMD had predicted earlier this week that conditions would be favourable for the monsoon to begin withdrawing from parts of northwest India from Oct 6 onwards.

The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to be 34 degree Celsius, with the minimum at 26 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 83%. Maximum temperature over the next seven days is likely to range from 34 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius, with the minimum ranging from 25 degree Celsius to 27 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 35 degree Celsius.

The Safdarjung observatory of the IMD, which provides representative data for the city, has recorded 1169.4 mm of rainfall this monsoon season. While June and August saw deficit rainfall, July and September logged an excess. Safdarjung recorded the lowest amount of rainfall in June with 34.8 mm, while the highest amount this season was recorded in July with 507.1 mm. August saw 214.5 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung, while September logged a total of 413 mm. September rainfall this year is the highest that Safdarjung has recorded in the past 77 years, going by data provided by the IMD.

Parts of Delhi saw light rainfall on Friday. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 2.2 mm, while the station at the Ridge recorded 6 mm, Aya Nagar saw 5.6 mm and Lodi Road recorded 0.2 mm.

Westerly and northwesterly winds are likely over northwest India along with anti-cyclonic circulations from Oct 5 onwards, an IMD update said. This means a reduction in moisture and absence of rainfall over parts of northwest India, making conditions favourable for the withdrawal of the monsoon from parts of the region from around Oct 6 onwards.