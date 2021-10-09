Southwest monsoon withdraws from Delhi, clear sky and warm day on the forecast for Saturday

Clear skies and a maximum temperature of around 36 degree Celsius are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi-NCR on Saturday.

The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 23 degree Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded was 35.7 degree Celsius, two degrees above the normal.

In 2019, the highest maximum temperature for the month of October was 34.8 degree Celsius, which the national capital has already surpassed this year. In 2018, the highest maximum temperature in October was 36 degree Celsius, while it stood at 36.6 degree Celsius in 2017. This year, so far, Oct 5 recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degree Celsius, slightly above the highest maximum temperature recorded in 2018.

Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Friday was 79%, while the temperature at the same time was 25.6 degree Celsius. Clear skies and maximum temperature ranging from 33 to 36 degree Celsius are on the forecast for the upcoming week. The minimum temperature over the next seven days could range from 21 to 23 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, in an 8.20 p.m. update on Friday, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from parts of northwest India, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from northwest India began on Oct 6, against a normal date of around Sept 17.