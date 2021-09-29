Delhi-NCR is likely to see a warm day with no rainfall on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to stand at 36 degree Celsius. Over the past ten days, the maximum temperature forecast for the Safdarjung observatory has remained below 35 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 35.7 degree Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 84% at 8.30 a.m. today. The minimum temperature is likely to be 26 degree Celsius.

With Wednesday and Thursday likely to remain dry, rainfall returns to the forecast on Oct 1. Light rainfall is predicted for Oct 1, 2 and 3, followed by the possibility of thundershowers on Oct 4.

This monsoon season so far, the States lying close to Delhi and Haryana have all recorded ‘normal’ rainfall levels. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have all recorded ‘normal’ rainfall, which is up to 19% above or below the long period average for these States. In contrast, Haryana and Delhi have witnessed excess rainfall this season.

‘Excess’ is categorised as 20% to 59% above the normal levels. While Delhi has recorded 744 mm of rainfall against a normal of 583.5 mm, Haryana recorded 568.8 mm against a normal of 437.8 mm.