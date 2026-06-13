Severe thunderstorm batters Delhi-NCR; IMD issues red alert, warns of 100 kmph gusts

The Capital had on Tuesday recorded the highest wind speed – 120 kmph – in 21 years.

Delhi-NCR was placed under a red alert late Friday, as a powerful thunderstorm system swept across North India, bringing strong winds, lightning, dust storms and widespread rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning are very likely across the entire Delhi-NCR, with winds of 60-80 kmph gusting up to 100 kmph.

The warning, issued shortly after 11 pm, covered Delhi and adjoining districts of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan.

According to IMD, Palam in Delhi, as of midnight, recorded gusts of 76 kmph, followed by Narayana and Pragati Maidan (52 kmph), Safdarjung (44 kmph), Jafarpur (43 kmph) and Janakpuri (31 kmph).