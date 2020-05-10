Dust storm, light rain bring respite from heat in Delhi-NCR

A dust storm has swept parts of Delhi NCR on Sunday morning, severely affecting visibility in some places. A dust storm has swept parts of Delhi NCR on Sunday morning, severely affecting visibility in some places.

A massive dust storm swept parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning, severely affecting visibility in some places.

Strong winds accompanied by light rainfall brought respite to the national capital which has seen mercury levels nearing 40 degrees in the last few days.

“Under the influence of western disturbance, May 10 and 13 may see very light rain with gusty winds to the tune of 40-50 km per hour in Delhi-NCR. There will be mostly cloudy sky during May 10-12. So, after 40 degrees on Saturday, the temperature will fall by 3-4 degrees,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, was earlier quoted as saying by The Times of India.

On Saturday, the national capital Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius, the weather body said.

