Delhi-NCR region to see light rainfall on Oct. 16

Cloudy skies and light rainfall are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Saturday.

The maximum temperature is likely to stand at 34 degree Celsius, with the minimum at 20 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 34.9 degree Celsius, two degrees above the normal. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday was 82%, while the temperature at the same time was 23.2 degree Celsius.

Moderate rainfall remains on the forecast for Sunday, followed by light rainfall on Monday, going by the IMD’s updates. Maximum temperature over the next six days is likely to range from 30 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to fall below 20 degree Celsius over the next six days and could range from 18 degree Celsius to 21 degree Celsius.

An air quality forecast from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) of the Ministry of Earth Science and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, said on Friday that the AQI for Delhi was in the ‘moderate’ category, with PM10 as the main pollutant. Due to low levels of humidity, local dust was being resuspended, leading to high PM10 levels. Going by the Central Pollution Control Board AQI bulletin, the AQI on Friday was 198. AQI between 100 and 200 is considered ‘moderate.’

AQI is likely to degrade to be in the ‘poor’ category for the next three days, before improving with moisture coming in from eastern India, the update said on Friday, adding that stubble burning has an impact on Delhi’s air quality as of Friday. AQI between 200 and 300 is considered ‘poor.’