Delhi-NCR weather LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rains continue to lash city for second consecutive day

The southwest monsoon was expected to strike northern India on July 29 but it made sluggish progress last week, delaying rains to parts of west and north India. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The southwest monsoon was expected to strike northern India on July 29 but it made sluggish progress last week, delaying rains to parts of west and north India. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Heavy rains continue to lash Delhi-NCR for the second consecutive day on Friday, affecting traffic in several parts of the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Delhi NCR and heavy rains at isolated places across northern India over the next few days.

The city woke up to heavy showers on Thursday morning. Ghaziabad was the worst-affected area with a road in Vasundhara having caved in resulting in a flood-like situation. Waterlogging in parts of Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon had brought traffic movement to a near-halt in these areas.