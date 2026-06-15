‘Red alert’ in Delhi: 92 kmph winds hit city, brace for thunderstorm

The IMD has forecast a fall of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures on Monday owing to cloud cover and thunderstorm activity.(PTI Photo)

Blue streaks and bright patches pulsed and rapidly spread across the official Palam Doppler weather radar on Monday afternoon.

This could only mean one thing: A signal for intensifying thunderstorm cells gathering strength as they raced towards the national capital from the west through the Delhi-Haryana corridor.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed the entire NCR under a ‘Red Alert’. By 2.30 pm, Palam had recorded a wind gust of 50 knots — nearly 92 kmph.

Senior IMD scientist Krishna Mishra said a severe squall was reported over Palam, which lasted from 2.28 pm to 2.30 pm.

A squall is a sudden increase of wind speed by at least three stages on the Beaufort scale, with the speed rising to at least 44.4 kmph or more, and lasting for at least one minute, as per the official IMD definitions.