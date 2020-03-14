Delhi-NCR witnesses hailstorms, heavy rains

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR. (File Photo) Rain lashes Delhi-NCR. (File Photo)

Parts of the national capital region witnessed heavy rains and hailstorms on Saturday afternoon, just as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast earlier in the day.

According to the IMD, the condition is likely to continue for the next two hours, till 5 pm, and subside thereafter. “Very small but intense convective cloud is located over central parts of Delhi which is likely to cause moderate rain alongwith moderate thunderstorm & hail activity during next 2 hours. It will subside thereafter,” it said.

The national capital woke up to a cloudy morning with the minimum temperature settling at a notch above normal. The minimum temperature at 8.30 am was 16.4 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was recorded at 88 per cent.

Although the IMD predicted a cloudy afternoon with the possibility of light rains towards the evening, several parts in and around Delhi were hit by heavy showers around 3 pm.

IMD said the maximum temperatures would hit 27 degrees Celsius today.

