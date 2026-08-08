Delhi-NCR gets brief respite from rain, more showers likely over next few days

After 24 hours of incessant rainfall and waterlogged streets in many parts, Delhi-NCR saw a brief pause in the downpour on Saturday morning as the sun shone through clouds. The pause comes after a difficult day for the capital and neighbouring areas, where heavy rain led to waterlogging, flooding in several areas and traffic disruptions in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

However, the respite is likely to be short as the the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at many places in Delhi on Saturday. While the intensity of rainfall is expected to be lower than that seen over the past 24 hours, the weather is likely be unsettled across the region in the coming days.

According to the IMD, there was no significant change in Delhi’s minimum temperatures over the past 24 hours. While the maximum temperatures fell by 3-6°C. Minimum temperatures remained in the range of 22-25°C, while the maximum temperature was around 27°C. Easterly winds of 20-25 kmph also prevailed over the city.

The IMD has forecast no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next seven days. For Delhi, light rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at many places on Saturday, suggesting that while residents may see periods of sunshine, the possibility of further showers remains.

Delhi records 15-year rainfall high

Delhi recorded its wettest first week of August since 2011, with 127 mm of rainfall in the first seven days of the month as relentless rain lashed the capital on Friday, bringing large parts of the city to a standstill.

Several weather stations recorded more than 100 mm of rain during the day. Pushp Vihar received the highest rainfall at 111.5 mm, followed by Chhatarpur at 104.5 mm. Ayanagar recorded 87.4 mm, Palam 73.5 mm, Janakpuri 68 mm and Safdarjung 57.3 mm.

The prolonged spell, driven by multiple weather systems, pushed rainfall well above normal at several stations and brought temperatures sharply below average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi.

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Roads turn into rivers

Some of the worst flooding was reported on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Vayusena Bad, where water accumulated to three to four feet, turning one of south Delhi’s busiest corridors into a flooded stretch. Traffic crawled for kilometres between Khanpur and Okhla Mor, while Sangam Vihar, Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar were also inundated.

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the capital, including Chhatarpur Farm, Sainik Farms, Shakarpur, Dakshinpuri, Okhla, areas around the Red Fort and Mehram Nagar near Terminal 1.

At Mahipalpur T-Point, waterlogging disrupted traffic towards the airport, Gurugram, Chhatarpur and Vasant Vihar. Commuters also faced long delays near the Pusa Road roundabout.

The rain also disrupted public transport. At the Mahipalpur flyover, a Delhi Transport Corporation bus broke down after getting caught in floodwater, with the driver saying several other buses had also been affected.

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Safdarjung Hospital flooded

The rain also affected Safdarjung Hospital, where water entered parts of the premises and patients and attendants were forced to wade through knee-deep water.

In several areas, residents struggled to move through flooded streets as the downpour overwhelmed roads and drainage systems.

The Delhi Fire Service received calls about nine house collapses and 16 fallen trees. In one incident, three women were trapped inside a house after a tree fell but were later rescued by the fire department.

67 rain-related complaints

The downpour triggered at least 67 rain-related complaints across Delhi, including cases of waterlogging, fallen trees and power outages, PTI reported.

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According to the MCD’s Central Control Room, tree-fall incidents were reported from the Keshavpuram, South, Central, West and Civil Lines zones.

The NDMC received 34 rain-related complaints — including 15 cases of waterlogging, five tree-fall incidents and 14 power outages, while the PWD logged 22 waterlogging complaints.

In the NDMC area, waterlogging was reported from Lodhi Road, Sunehari Bagh Road, RK Ashram Marg, Minto Road Bridge, Rajiv Chowk Metro, Safdarjung Flyover, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Moti Bagh, Talkatora Garden, Race Course Road and Sarojini Nagar.

Gurugram under water

Heavy rain also brought large parts of Gurugram to a halt, with offices announcing work-from-home and schools shifting to online classes.

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The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was among the worst-affected stretches. Golf Course Road was completely inundated near Global Foyer Mall in DLF Sector 42, while a large section of the expressway near Cyber Hub was submerged.

Several major intersections and service lanes, including Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Sohna Road and the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, were affected.

Official data showed Gurugram tehsil received 60 mm of rain between 8 am and 5 pm. Sohna recorded 82 mm, Badshahpur 74 mm and Wazirabad 68.5 mm, while Kadipur and Harsaru received 60 mm each.

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and parts of Faridabad also witnessed waterlogging and traffic disruption.