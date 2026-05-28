Delhi planning 7 infra projects with Centre to decongest city, boost connectivity with nearby cities. Details here

South Delhi to Gurgaon; will help decongest Rao Tula Ram Marg, a key route to Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

In a major push to decongest Delhi and improve connectivity with neighbouring cities and states, the Centre and the Delhi government will jointly undertake seven large-scale infrastructure projects, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday. These projects, which will cost Rs 24,800 crore in total, will improve connectivity to nearby cities like Gurgaon, and Dehradun, among others.

“All these projects have been designed in view of the future requirements. Under the double-engine government framework, new expressways, tunnels, elevated corridors and connectivity links are being planned to modernise and streamline transportation across Delhi-NCR,” Gupta said.

This comes after Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari held a review meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister about the plan to decongest the Capital where these projects were also discussed, said officials.