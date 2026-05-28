Delhi planning 7 infra projects with Centre to decongest city, boost connectivity with nearby cities. Details here

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In a major push to decongest Delhi and improve connectivity with neighbouring cities and states, the Centre and the Delhi government will jointly undertake seven large-scale infrastructure projects, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday. These projects, which will cost Rs 24,800 crore in total, will improve connectivity to nearby cities like Gurgaon, and Dehradun, among others.
“All these projects have been designed in view of the future requirements. Under the double-engine government framework, new expressways, tunnels, elevated corridors and connectivity links are being planned to modernise and streamline transportation across Delhi-NCR,” Gupta said.
This comes after Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari held a review meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister about the plan to decongest the Capital where these projects were also discussed, said officials.
Length: 8 km
To connect: South Delhi to Gurgaon; will help decongest Rao Tula Ram Marg, a key route to Indira Gandhi International Airport
Cost: Rs 7,000 crore
Expected date of start: Still in approval stage
Length: 20 km
To connect: AIIMS, INA, Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur and Gurgaon; will decongest Dhaula Kuan, MG Road, Rao Tula Ram Marg
Cost: Rs 5,000 crore
Expected date of start: April 2027
Length: 17 km
To connect: Dehradun Expressway near Tronica City with Urban Extension Road-2, will give access to Dehradun Expressway from Dwarka, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh and Gurgaon; will decongest Barapullah corridor, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border and the Ashram-Badarpur stretch
Cost: 3,500 crore.
Expected date of start: December 2026
Length: 65 km
To connect: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, DND, Faridabad and the Yamuna Expressway, connectivity for Loni, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad; will decongest Kalindi Kunj, Sarai Kale Khan and the Outer Ring Road
Cost: Rs 7,000 crore
Expected date of start: December 2026
Length: 1.7 km
To connect: Delhi, Gurugram and IGI Airport through UER-II and Dwarka Expressway, will improve freight movement.
Cost: Rs 1,500 crore
Expected date of start: March 2027
Length: 26 km
To connect: Mundka Industrial Area and logistics hubs, expected to cut snarls on main carriageway
Cost: Rs 6,500 crore
Expected date of start: In approval stage
Length: 500 m
To connect: Noida, Jasola, Sarita Vihar, Faridabad
Cost: Rs 3,000 crore
Expected date of start: October 2026
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