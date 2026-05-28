Delhi planning 7 infra projects with Centre to decongest city, boost connectivity with nearby cities. Details here

The projects will cost Rs 24,800 crore in total and will improve connectivity to nearby cities like Gurgaon, and Dehradun, among others.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiMay 28, 2026 08:28 PM IST
Delhi planning 7 infra projects with Centre to decongest city, boost connectivity with nearby cities. Details hereSouth Delhi to Gurgaon; will help decongest Rao Tula Ram Marg, a key route to Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
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In a major push to decongest Delhi and improve connectivity with neighbouring cities and states, the Centre and the Delhi government will jointly undertake seven large-scale infrastructure projects, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday. These projects, which will cost Rs 24,800 crore in total, will improve connectivity to nearby cities like Gurgaon, and Dehradun, among others.

“All these projects have been designed in view of the future requirements. Under the double-engine government framework, new expressways, tunnels, elevated corridors and connectivity links are being planned to modernise and streamline transportation across Delhi-NCR,” Gupta said.

This comes after Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari held a review meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister about the plan to decongest the Capital where these projects were also discussed, said officials.

A look at the projects:

Project: Six-lane tunnel from Nelson Mandela Marg to Shiv Murti in Gurgaon

Length: 8 km

To connect: South Delhi to Gurgaon; will help decongest Rao Tula Ram Marg, a key route to Indira Gandhi International Airport

Cost: Rs 7,000 crore

Expected date of start: Still in approval stage

Project: Six-lane AIIMS-Mahipalpur-Gurgaon Elevated Corridor Project

Length: 20 km

To connect: AIIMS, INA, Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur and Gurgaon; will decongest Dhaula Kuan, MG Road, Rao Tula Ram Marg

Cost: Rs 5,000 crore

Expected date of start: April 2027

Project: Six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Link

Length: 17 km

To connect: Dehradun Expressway near Tronica City with Urban Extension Road-2, will give access to Dehradun Expressway from Dwarka, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh and Gurgaon; will decongest Barapullah corridor, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border and the Ashram-Badarpur stretch

Cost: 3,500 crore.

Expected date of start: December 2026

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Project: Six-lane Noida-Faridabad Corridor via Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Length: 65 km

To connect: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, DND, Faridabad and the Yamuna Expressway, connectivity for Loni, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad; will decongest Kalindi Kunj, Sarai Kale Khan and the Outer Ring Road

Cost: Rs 7,000 crore

Expected date of start: December 2026

Project: Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Length: 1.7 km

To connect: Delhi, Gurugram and IGI Airport through UER-II and Dwarka Expressway, will improve freight movement.

Cost: Rs 1,500 crore

Expected date of start: March 2027

Project: Service roads along UER-II

Length: 26 km

To connect: Mundka Industrial Area and logistics hubs, expected to cut snarls on main carriageway

Cost: Rs 6,500 crore

Expected date of start: In approval stage

Project: Kalindi Kunj Interchange near Okhla Barrage

Length: 500 m

To connect: Noida, Jasola, Sarita Vihar, Faridabad

Cost: Rs 3,000 crore

Expected date of start: October 2026

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