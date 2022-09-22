Traffic snarls across Delhi-NCR as rain leads to waterlogging

Traffic snarls and waterlogging were seen in parts of the national capital on Thursday after moderate rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR in the afternoon.

The Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base weather observatory, recorded 21.4 mm of rainfall between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm. This falls under the “moderate” category, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Palam weather station has recorded the highest amount of rainfall so far this afternoon — 44 mm. Aya Nagar recorded 25.6 mm of rain.

In a forecast issued at 1.30 pm, the IMD updated the warning for Delhi from “yellow” to “orange”. An “orange” alert is a warning to “be prepared” as the forecast pointed to the possibility of heavy rainfall at a few places on Thursday.

The forecast for 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm indicates that moderate rainfall and thundershowers are likely to continue over NCR.

Delhi | Heavy downpour witnessed in several parts of the national capital; visuals from Kartavya Path pic.twitter.com/c1reQ3a31y — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Overcast skies and rainfall could bring the maximum temperature to below 30 degree Celsius on Thursday. It could settle at around 28 degree Celsius, going by the forecast.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued alerts for parts of the city, warning commuters to avoid the stretch between Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light and Najafgarh due to waterlogging. Traffic is also affected on the carriageway from the Mahipalpur Red Light towards Mehrauli, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging.