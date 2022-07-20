Delhi-NCR to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert

July 20, 2022 2:42:01 pm
With parts of Delhi and NCR witnessing heavy rain Wednesday, the IMD forecast for the next two hours shows a likelihood of moderate to heavy intensity rainfall along with very heavy rainfall in isolated places.
The forecast has been issued for parts of the National Capital Region, including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Sonipat, Gurgaon, and Faridabad. The India Meteorological Department had issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the day, which is a warning to ‘be aware’.
The Met Department’s warning on the impact of heavy rain points to the possibility of waterlogging and traffic disruptions. It suggests checking for traffic congestion along travel routes and avoiding areas that face waterlogging often.
Moderate rainfall is on the cards for Delhi on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well.
The maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, going by the forecast. At 11.30 am, the temperature was 33.8 degrees Celsius.
Delhi recorded rainfall on Tuesday as well, when the Safdarjung weather observatory recorded 10.2 mm of rainfall. The Safdarjung observatory has already recorded excess rain for the month – 165.1 mm against a normal of 126.9 mm.
An IMD bulletin issued on Wednesday said that enhanced rainfall activity is likely over northwest India during the next three days. This is a consequence of the monsoon trough, a low-pressure area extending from Pakistan to the Bay of Bengal, remaining close to its normal position for the next two to three days. A western disturbance also lies over Pakistan and the neighbourhood.
