Delhi-NCR to see rain, thunderstorms today; red and orange alerts sounded

The fresh spell of rain may result in cold wave conditions over the region.

google-preferred-btn
Delhi: Parts of the city receive heavy rain. Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg amid the downpourDelhi: Parts of the city receive heavy rain. Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg amid the downpour

Delhi and neighbouring areas are set to see a fresh spell of rainfall by Tuesday noon, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red and orange alerts for several parts of the city.

A red alert has been sounded for North and Northwest Delhi, with hailstorm/thunderstorm, moderate to heavy rainfall, and lightning very likely to occur at Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka and Jafarpur.

An orange alert indicating thunderstorms with moderate rain is expected over West and Southwest Delhi, while Central, South and East Delhi can expect light rain, according to the IMD.

In the NCR, Bahadurgarh, Safidon, Barwala, Meham, Kharkhoda, Farukhnagar, Tizara and Rajasthan are expected to see a thunderstorm during the next two hours.

Week’s forecast

The IMD has also forecast that similar conditions will prevail over Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, with wind speeds expected to touch around 60 km/hr.

The fresh spell of rain may result in cold wave conditions over the region.

A generally cloudy sky is expected during the next seven days, with some respite on January 29 and 31 when it is likely to be partly cloudy, the IMD said.

Story continues below this ad

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius in the morning, with the maximum expected to be around 19 degrees celsius.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s base station, settled at 8 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches below normal, according to data from the IMD.

Station-wise data showed the minimum temperature at Palam at 9.2 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 8.4 degrees Celsius, Ridge at 8.7 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar at 8.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category as of Tuesday morning, hovering well above 300 AQI, except for some stations in the New Delhi and South Delhi districts where air quality ranged in the ‘poor’ category. It is forecast to drop to ‘Very Poor’ category at 340 during the day.

Story continues below this ad

On Saturday, following a spell of rain, Delhi had recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 184 in the ‘Moderate’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The last time the city saw the air quality in the ‘Moderate’ range before this was three months ago on October 13, 2025, when the AQI was 189.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Adani
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
rang de basanti at 20
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement