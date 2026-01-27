Delhi-NCR to see rain, thunderstorms today; red and orange alerts sounded

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi and neighbouring areas are set to see a fresh spell of rainfall by Tuesday noon, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red and orange alerts for several parts of the city.
A red alert has been sounded for North and Northwest Delhi, with hailstorm/thunderstorm, moderate to heavy rainfall, and lightning very likely to occur at Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka and Jafarpur.
An orange alert indicating thunderstorms with moderate rain is expected over West and Southwest Delhi, while Central, South and East Delhi can expect light rain, according to the IMD.
In the NCR, Bahadurgarh, Safidon, Barwala, Meham, Kharkhoda, Farukhnagar, Tizara and Rajasthan are expected to see a thunderstorm during the next two hours.
Week’s forecast
The IMD has also forecast that similar conditions will prevail over Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, with wind speeds expected to touch around 60 km/hr.
The fresh spell of rain may result in cold wave conditions over the region.
A generally cloudy sky is expected during the next seven days, with some respite on January 29 and 31 when it is likely to be partly cloudy, the IMD said.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius in the morning, with the maximum expected to be around 19 degrees celsius.
The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s base station, settled at 8 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches below normal, according to data from the IMD.
Station-wise data showed the minimum temperature at Palam at 9.2 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 8.4 degrees Celsius, Ridge at 8.7 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar at 8.2 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category as of Tuesday morning, hovering well above 300 AQI, except for some stations in the New Delhi and South Delhi districts where air quality ranged in the ‘poor’ category. It is forecast to drop to ‘Very Poor’ category at 340 during the day.
On Saturday, following a spell of rain, Delhi had recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 184 in the ‘Moderate’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The last time the city saw the air quality in the ‘Moderate’ range before this was three months ago on October 13, 2025, when the AQI was 189.
