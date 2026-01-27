Delhi-NCR to see rain, thunderstorms today; red and orange alerts sounded

Delhi: Parts of the city receive heavy rain. Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg amid the downpour

Delhi and neighbouring areas are set to see a fresh spell of rainfall by Tuesday noon, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red and orange alerts for several parts of the city.

A red alert has been sounded for North and Northwest Delhi, with hailstorm/thunderstorm, moderate to heavy rainfall, and lightning very likely to occur at Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka and Jafarpur.

An orange alert indicating thunderstorms with moderate rain is expected over West and Southwest Delhi, while Central, South and East Delhi can expect light rain, according to the IMD.

In the NCR, Bahadurgarh, Safidon, Barwala, Meham, Kharkhoda, Farukhnagar, Tizara and Rajasthan are expected to see a thunderstorm during the next two hours.