Delhi-NCR sees rainfall, strong winds; clear skies for rest of week, says IMD

Parts of Delhi witnessed rainfall, strong winds, and thunder on Monday evening. An update issued by the IMD at 4.30 pm said that a thunderstorm, and light to moderate rainfall, with strong winds of 50 to 60 kmph could occur over all of Delhi, and parts of the NCR including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Nuh and Hathras.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at around 41 degrees Celsius on Monday.

A tree uprooted during strong winds in Delhi’s Mandi House. (Express photo) A tree uprooted during strong winds in Delhi’s Mandi House. (Express photo)

Humidity levels have been high. At 8.30 am on Monday, relative humidity of 63 per cent was recorded.

A western disturbance that is affecting northwest India brought cloudy skies, strong winds, and rainfall to parts of the NCR on Sunday as well.

Clear skies are on the forecast for the rest of the week, and the maximum temperature is likely to remain above 40 degrees Celsius. The IMD said in an update issued on Sunday that no heatwave conditions are likely over the country for the next five days. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 42 or 43 degrees Celsius for the next six days.

The Safdarjung weather station has recorded deficit rainfall for the summer so far, despite the excess recorded this month. Against a normal amount of 47 mm from March 1 onwards, the city has recorded 30.2 mm, which is a deficit of 16.8%. This month, however, Safdarjung recorded 29.9 mm of rain, an excess when compared to the normal of 19.7 mm for the month. While there was rainfall at all in March, April recorded a deficit of 98%.