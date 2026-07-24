2,105 km road projects worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore to ease Delhi-NCR traffic, says Nitin Gadkari

In a written statement in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Gadkari said: “The Government in Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has taken up projects with aggregate length of 2,105 km costing Rs 1,04,145 crore to decongest the Delhi National Capital Region.”
The Union Minister was replying to a question by Lok Sabha MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who sought details on the total cost of projects aimed at decongesting South Delhi. The BJP MP also asked when work on these projects is likely to begin and whether the government has prepared an action plan to ease traffic congestion at the Kalindi Kunj intersection.
Responding to the queries, Gadkari said infrastructure projects worth Rs 6,969.67 crore are being implemented to decongest South Delhi. Some of the key projects include:
6 lane greenfield corridor from DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway)- Faridabad – Sonha at a cost of Rs 4,583 crore
Construction of 6-lane road tunnel at Shiv Murti for connecting Dwarka Expressway (NH-248BB) & NH 48 with Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
The minister further said the government has proposed four more road projects to upgrade and develop corridors to decongest South Delhi. These include:
Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border;
Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road;
INA to Mahipalpur; and
Construction of an interchange at Kalindi Kunj Junction up to Okhla Barrage.
Gadkari said the cost and completion timeline of these projects will be finalised after feasibility studies are completed through Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and the projects receive approval from the competent authority.
“Development and maintenance of National Highways is a continuous process. New projects are taken up depending upon techno-economic feasibility of the proposals, traffic density and synergy with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan,” he said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More