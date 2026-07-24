2,105 km road projects worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore to ease Delhi-NCR traffic, says Nitin Gadkari

Delhi-NCR traffic congestion: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said the government is implementing 2,105 km of road projects worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore to reduce traffic congestion in Delhi-NCR. The region is witnessing growing traffic congestion due to rapid population growth, rising vehicles and other socio-economic factors.

In a written statement in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Gadkari said: “The Government in Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has taken up projects with aggregate length of 2,105 km costing Rs 1,04,145 crore to decongest the Delhi National Capital Region.”

The Union Minister was replying to a question by Lok Sabha MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who sought details on the total cost of projects aimed at decongesting South Delhi. The BJP MP also asked when work on these projects is likely to begin and whether the government has prepared an action plan to ease traffic congestion at the Kalindi Kunj intersection.