Delhi-NCR to receive light rainfall today, says IMD

Very light rainfall and partly cloudy skies are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

An IMD update on Monday said that conditions remain favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from northwest India around Oct 6.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 35 degree Celsius, and the minimum could stand at 26 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 71%, while the maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 36.4 degree Celsius. This is higher than the highest maximum temperature of 34.8 degree Celsius for the month of October in 2019, and the highest maximum of 36 degree Celsius for the month of October in 2018. The temperature at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday was 29 degree Celsius.

Over the next seven days, clear skies and a maximum temperature of 35 to 36 degree Celsius are on the IMD forecast for the national capital. The minimum temperature is likely to stand at 25 or 26 degree Celsius over the next seven days.

So far, October has seen two days of light rainfall. In 2019 and 2020, the month of October saw rainfall on a single day each. The monsoon, though delayed this year, had brought excess rainfall to Delhi.