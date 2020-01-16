Delhi-NCR wakes up to cloudy skies and rains

The IMD had predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of light rains today. (File Photo) The IMD had predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of light rains today. (File Photo)

Parts of Delhi-NRC received light rains Thursday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of light rains today.

The minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to dip to six degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is likely to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with hail in parts of the city. However, the minimum temperature is likely to be higher at nine degrees Celsius.

