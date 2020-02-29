Thundershowers lash parts of Delhi-NCR

National Capital Region was lashed by light rains on Saturday. (Express Photo) National Capital Region was lashed by light rains on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Thundershowers lashed parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) Saturday evening after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted moderately cloudy skies, strong surface winds along with very light rain and hail at isolated places.

On Saturday, people in Delhi woke up to a windy morning with the minimum temperature at 16.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average. The humidity was recorded at 88 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 25 degrees Celsius while the minimum on Sunday will around 15 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

