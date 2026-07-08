Delhi braces for more rain as IMD issues yellow alert after citywide showers

A vehicle commutes at kartavya path amid rain, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

After days of sweltering heat, Delhi-NCR finally received widespread rainfall on Tuesday, bringing much-needed relief from the heatwave. The pleasant weather continued into Wednesday morning, with several parts of the national capital waking up to light showers and cooler temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees below normal at the Safdarjung observatory.

According to the IMD, Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded 14.2 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday.