Delhi braces for more rain as IMD issues yellow alert after citywide showers

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After days of sweltering heat, Delhi-NCR finally received widespread rainfall on Tuesday, bringing much-needed relief from the heatwave. The pleasant weather continued into Wednesday morning, with several parts of the national capital waking up to light showers and cooler temperatures.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees below normal at the Safdarjung observatory.
According to the IMD, Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded 14.2 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 73 in the ‘satisfactory’ category at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The IMD said there is no significant change in maximum temperatures expected over the next two days. Thereafter, temperatures are likely to rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius.
The weather department has forecast very light to light rain at many places, with moderate rainfall at isolated locations accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days. Similar light rainfall is expected to continue during the following two days.
For Wednesday, the IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with multiple spells of rain through the day.
A spell of very light to light rain is expected at many places during the forenoon, with moderate rain at isolated locations accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
Another spell of very light to light rain is likely during the afternoon and evening, with moderate rain at isolated places and thunderstorms. Light rain is also expected at a few places during the night.
For Thursday (July 9), the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky.
The day is expected to begin with very light to light rain at many places, while isolated areas may receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, during the morning and forenoon.
Another spell of very light to light rain is likely during the night.
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