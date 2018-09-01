Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, cause waterlogging in several parts of city

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi NCR on Saturday morning. (Source: ANI) Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi NCR on Saturday morning. (Source: ANI)

Torrential rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR region on Saturday morning bringing some respite from high humidity in the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers in the area along with a cloudy weather.

The rains caused waterlogging and sporadic traffic snarls at several places across the city.

Delhi: Heavy rainfall in parts of the national capital causes waterlogging on the streets; #visuals from Laxmi Nagar area pic.twitter.com/DVU9mEKBzb — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018

On Friday, the minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity level was at 8.30 am recorded at 81 per cent, according to the MeT Department. The weather body attributed the drop in temperatures to the early morning showers.

Meanwhile, the IMD in its daily weather warning predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. It also forecasted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

According to the department, the monsoon axis is looming over Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand due to which heavy rains are expected in the following days.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App