Delhi: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging; showers may continue till tomorrow

Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the early hours of Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), via an update at 9.10 am, said that light to moderate rainfall is likely continue in Delhi-NCR for the next 24 hours.

With rains pouring down since midnight, the Safdarjung weather observatory recorded 40.6 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Saturday. Around 24.6 mm of rain was recorded between 2.30 am and 5.30 am. This is the highest rainfall that the station has seen in January since 2009. The highest 24-hour rainfall recorded in Delhi in January 2021 was 25.1 mm. The Palam weather observatory recorded 47.6 mm of rain, while the Ridge recorded 48 mm, Aya Nagar 49 mm, and Lodhi Road 42.2 mm.

The winter rainfall is courtesy a western disturbance that lies over central Pakistan and nearby areas. Western disturbances are storms from the Mediterranean region that bring rainfall to northwest India. The Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 49.8 mm of rainfall so far this month.

Delhi has been witnessing showers since midnight. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) Delhi has been witnessing showers since midnight. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 15.2 degree Celsius, eight degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature was 20.3 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature on Saturday is likely to be 15 degree Celsius, while the maximum is likely to settle at 19 degree Celsius, according to IMD’s forecast. The minimum temperature is likely to fall to around 7 degree Celsius by January 11.

The air quality in Delhi also improved to the “moderate” category on Friday with an AQI of 182, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Going by the forecast, it is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday as well.