Delhi-NCR: Physical classes for Class 6 onwards, colleges can resume now, says air quality panel

Physical classes in schools (Class 6 onward) and colleges can resume with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) informed on Friday.

The Delhi government and state governments in the National Capital Region have been advised to take immediate decision to resume offline classes.

Physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27, the CAQM said in a press release.

The CAQM has allowed state governments in the NCR to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutions in a phased manner. The commission had earlier informed the Supreme Court that a decision on reopening schools, colleges and educational institutions will be taken by December 17.

A large number of representations were received by the commission arguing the “compelling necessity” to open schools and educational institutions with immediate effect.

Schools were shut on account of deteriorating air quality last month.