Delhi News Live Updates: Tension in Mehrauli amid demolition drive; HC orders status quo on 400 jhuggis, one apartment

The Delhi Police is also set to receive 13 trained dogs from the Army’s Remount and Veterinary Corps unit.

In its largest procurement of explosive detecting dogs since the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the Delhi Police has got 34 puppies on board and is set to receive 13 more trained canines to add strength to its G-20 preparation. This will double the strength of the K9 squad to nearly 100, senior police officers said.

Sources told The Indian Express that the puppies are less than one year old, and come from a kennel in Hyderabad, while the trained dogs from the Indian Army’s RVC (Remount and Veterinary Corps) unit will join by June. “We currently have 52 dogs in our K9 squad of different age groups, out of which nine are tracker dogs, three are for detecting narcotics and 40 are explosive detection dogs,” an officer said, adding that the new canines will take the total strength of its dog squad to 99.

Police said since the minor victim is from a Scheduled Tribe, SC/ST Act has been invoked in the FIR. (File)

Days after a 17-year-old domestic help was rescued from a house in Gurgaon after allegations that her employers had tortured her, Gurgaon Police Friday arrested the placement agency owner, from where the minor had been allegedly hired, and another person who had facilitated her hiring.

Police said the placement agency owner, Arun Kumar Turi, and the other accused, Manish Nag, hail from Jharkhand. A police officer said, “Arun runs a placement agency in Delhi. Probe has found that the agency is not registered. Manish works in housekeeping and has been in touch with Arun since the lockdown. The minor’s maternal uncle was acquainted with Manish from Jharkhand and when the uncle came to Delhi, he contacted Manish and asked him to arrange a job for the minor as her family was struggling financially. Manish took the girl to Arun, who in turn gave him the address of the couple in Gurgaon and Manish brought the girl to Gurgaon.”

Later in the evening, the residents took out a candle-light march in the society. (File)

A year after a large portion of a sixth-floor apartment of tower D at Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso collapsed, killing two women and injuring a man, residents of the society staged a protest outside the office of the deputy commissioner on Friday, demanding reconstruction of the affected houses and towers. They demanded concrete steps be taken by the district administration for resettlement of claims of impacted owners.

In a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, the residents said, “The Gurgaon administration has continually delayed the matter by not issuing timely orders to the developer for providing permanent and equivalent accommodation to the suffering owners by buying new flats of similar size and specifications, in the same vicinity. In case this is not fully workable to the developer for some reasons, the developer can rebuild the unsafe towers in a time-bound manner under the Haryana government supervision and accommodate all the owners in the interim period by paying market rental values for payment of their rents/EMIs during this period.”

ASJ Varma’s court has been hearing two cases connected to the violence that took place near Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 and December 15, 2019. (PTI, file)

The Delhi court judge who six days ago discharged JNU student Sharjeel Imam and 10 others in connection with violence near Jamia Millia Islamia in 2019 has recused himself from hearing other cases related to the incident.

On February 4, Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma of the Saket district court discharged Imam, student activists Asif Iqbal Tanha and Safoora Zargar, and eight others. The judge had observed that the police did not apprehend the “actual perpetrators” but “managed to rope” the accused persons as “scapegoats”.

On Friday, the Delhi Police moved a plea in the High Court challenging ASJ Varma’s order. Police said the trial court had been “swayed by emotional and sentimental feelings” and had “passed gravely prejudicial and adverse remarks against the prosecuting agency and the investigation”.