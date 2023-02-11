scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: Tension in Mehrauli amid demolition drive; HC orders status quo on 400 jhuggis, one apartment

Delhi News Live Updates: According to the DDA, the land in question belongs to the authority and has been encroached on; L-G nod to probe body meant to oversee healthcare in Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 11, 2023 10:16 IST
Locals alleged that the police lathi-charged residents when they protested against the demolition drive. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi News Live Updates: Amid police security, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Friday demolished several shanties and some multi-storeyed buildings situated on the border of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park in Ladha Sarai village. According to the DDA, the land in question belongs to the authority and has been encroached on. The action caused panic among locals living in multi-storey apartments and builder floors near the demolition site, who said the DDA issued notices saying their houses are situated on government land and will be demolished.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Friday ordered status quo with respect to 400 jhuggis in a slum colony in Mehrauli area. A single-judge bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora while hearing the plea directed the DDA to maintain the status quo in the Ghosiya slum colony. The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on February 14. The court was hearing a plea moved by dwellers of the colony, located at ward number 8, Mehrauli.

In other news, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given his approval for a vigilance inquiry in relation to the formation of the Delhi Healthcare Corporation Limited (DHCL), which was incorporated in May 2016 to ensure centralised procurement of drugs and equipment and the smooth functioning of Delhi government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics, it is learnt. The Delhi government did not comment on the development.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Fire breaks out inside PNB branch in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, no injuries reported. Follow this space for the latest news updates from Delhi-NCR.

10:16 (IST)11 Feb 2023
POCSO case registered after girl alleges rape by boys in her neighbourhood

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act after a minor girl alleged that she was raped multiple times over the past few years by four to five boys in her neighbourhood.

10:10 (IST)11 Feb 2023
AAP Teachers' Wing wins Delhi University seat

The Aam Aadmi Party Teachers' Wing has won a seat in the Delhi University Executive Council elections, the votes for which were counted on Friday.

The AAP Teachers' Wing had fielded Seema Das, a Political Science professor at Hindu College, and she won with over 3,100 votes. The election was held on Thursday.

Polls to the Delhi University Executive Council take place every two years to elect two representatives from among the teachers to the council. While Das had won the previous election independently, this time she was fielded as a candidate for the AAP Teachers' Wing.

The outfit has fielded five candidates for the Delhi University Academic Council elections as well, for which polls were held for 26 seats. 

09:40 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Fire breaks out inside PNB branch in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, no injuries reported

A fire broke out inside a Punjab National Bank branch in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh early on Saturday, fire brigade officials said. No injuries or casualties have been reported and prima facie, the fire seems to have been caused due to a short circuit, officials added. Read more

09:38 (IST)11 Feb 2023
Good Morning Delhi!

Welcome to our Live Blog. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from across Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi Police is also set to receive 13 trained dogs from the Army’s Remount and Veterinary Corps unit.

34 puppies join Delhi Police, with aim to add bite to bark by G20

In its largest procurement of explosive detecting dogs since the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the Delhi Police has got 34 puppies on board and is set to receive 13 more trained canines to add strength to its G-20 preparation. This will double the strength of the K9 squad to nearly 100, senior police officers said.

Sources told The Indian Express that the puppies are less than one year old, and come from a kennel in Hyderabad, while the trained dogs from the Indian Army’s RVC (Remount and Veterinary Corps) unit will join by June. “We currently have 52 dogs in our K9 squad of different age groups, out of which nine are tracker dogs, three are for detecting narcotics and 40 are explosive detection dogs,” an officer said, adding that the new canines will take the total strength of its dog squad to 99.

Police said since the minor victim is from a Scheduled Tribe, SC/ST Act has been invoked in the FIR. (File)

Gurgaon couple accused of torturing domestic help paid Rs 30,000 to placement agency

Days after a 17-year-old domestic help was rescued from a house in Gurgaon after allegations that her employers had tortured her, Gurgaon Police Friday arrested the placement agency owner, from where the minor had been allegedly hired, and another person who had facilitated her hiring.

Police said the placement agency owner, Arun Kumar Turi, and the other accused, Manish Nag, hail from Jharkhand. A police officer said, “Arun runs a placement agency in Delhi. Probe has found that the agency is not registered. Manish works in housekeeping and has been in touch with Arun since the lockdown. The minor’s maternal uncle was acquainted with Manish from Jharkhand and when the uncle came to Delhi, he contacted Manish and asked him to arrange a job for the minor as her family was struggling financially. Manish took the girl to Arun, who in turn gave him the address of the couple in Gurgaon and Manish brought the girl to Gurgaon.”

Later in the evening, the residents took out a candle-light march in the society. (File)

A year since their world came crumbling down, Chintels residents protest outside Gurgaon DC office

A year after a large portion of a sixth-floor apartment of tower D at Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso collapsed, killing two women and injuring a man, residents of the society staged a protest outside the office of the deputy commissioner on Friday, demanding reconstruction of the affected houses and towers. They demanded concrete steps be taken by the district administration for resettlement of claims of impacted owners.

In a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, the residents said, “The Gurgaon administration has continually delayed the matter by not issuing timely orders to the developer for providing permanent and equivalent accommodation to the suffering owners by buying new flats of similar size and specifications, in the same vicinity. In case this is not fully workable to the developer for some reasons, the developer can rebuild the unsafe towers in a time-bound manner under the Haryana government supervision and accommodate all the owners in the interim period by paying market rental values for payment of their rents/EMIs during this period.”

ASJ Varma’s court has been hearing two cases connected to the violence that took place near Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 and December 15, 2019. (PTI, file)

Judge hearing Jamia violence cases recuses himself citing personal reasons

The Delhi court judge who six days ago discharged JNU student Sharjeel Imam and 10 others in connection with violence near Jamia Millia Islamia in 2019 has recused himself from hearing other cases related to the incident.

On February 4, Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma of the Saket district court discharged Imam, student activists Asif Iqbal Tanha and Safoora Zargar, and eight others. The judge had observed that the police did not apprehend the “actual perpetrators” but “managed to rope” the accused persons as “scapegoats”.

On Friday, the Delhi Police moved a plea in the High Court challenging ASJ Varma’s order. Police said the trial court had been “swayed by emotional and sentimental feelings” and had “passed gravely prejudicial and adverse remarks against the prosecuting agency and the investigation”.

