Delhi News Live Updates: Residents of Dhaula Kuan slum served eviction notice

Delhi News Live Updates: Residents of a slum in Southwest Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan circle were served an eviction notice by the public works department to vacate the place in 15 days. While the residents allege that the eviction drive was carried out ahead of the G20 summit, the officials denied it and said it was part of an encroachment removal drive. The notice, issued by the office of Divisional Commissioner of PWD, stated that the slum residents will subsequently be shifted from the homeless shelter within three months but didn’t specify where. It also stated that if not vacated, police assistance will be sought.
In other news, a day after his arrest, Ankush Khanna, who lied about the identity of the driver in Anjali Singh’s hit-and-run case was granted bail by a Delhi Court on Saturday. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagarpreet Hooda said that Ankush, accused Amit Khanna’s brother, was produced before the Rohini court and police demanded his police custody. “However, the punishment under IPC section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 212 (harbouring offender) is only three years. Hence, it is a bailable offence. The court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000,” he said.
Shankar Mishra, who was accused of urinating on a female passenger on an Air India flight last November, was sent to a 14-day judicial custody, a Delhi Patiala House Court said on Saturday. Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika at Patiala House Court rejected a three-day police custody application moved by the police, saying police custody was not a punishment.
The Minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 1.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning. This was the lowest temperature of the season so far as well as the lowest in at least a decade.
Over the past 10 years, Safdarjung has recorded a colder night in January only twice before – in 2021 when the minimum temperature was 1.1 degrees Celsius and in 2013 when the lowest minimum temperature in January was 1.9 degrees Celsius. Both instances were in the first week of January, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows.
A flight sales executive was allegedly robbed by an autorickshaw driver and two of his associates in Palam Vihar area in Gurgaon, said police.
According to the police, the incident took place on January 1 around 11.30 pm, when the victim, who works in Gurgaon, was returning to his house in Delhi on his motorcycle.
“My motorcycle broke down near Krishan chowk. I parked it on the side of the road and was waiting for a commute when an autorickshaw, in which two men were seated, stopped. The auto driver offered to drop me to Kapashera. On the way, the driver stopped at a gas station for diesel. When we reached near an isolated stretch near a water tank in sector 21, the auto driver stopped and robbed my phone, wallet and motorcycle’s key, before pushing me out of the auto and escaping,” alleged the complainant in the FIR. Know more.
As the search for a possible leopard in Greater Noida West’s Ajnara Le Garden Society entered its fifth day, the feline has proved elusive. It was first sighted on December 27, though a search at the time did not yield anything. After a second sighting on Tuesday, with a video surfacing that appeared to show a leopard-like animal in the under-construction portions of the society, forest department personnel from Gautam Buddh Nagar and the neighbouring districts have been trying to find it.
The forest department has so far resorted to a variety of means to find if the leopard is lurking in the society. A number of thermal cameras have been deployed to detect the animal. Trap cages with goats as bait were also deployed, while stray dogs have been removed from the society as they were getting trapped in the cages, interfering with the search. A hydraulic crane was also requisitioned from the fire department to search the upper floors of buildings under construction. Read more.
A 35-year-old man died after a staircase inside a shop collapsed due to a blast caused by a “water pipe”, in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazar, officers said.
The deceased has been identified as Gulab Singh. He worked as a labourer at the shop that sold undergarments.
DCP(North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that around 6.20 pm on Saturday, a staircase inside a shop collapsed. “Due to the collapse, articles from the shop got scattered outside. Prima facie, it seems to be a blast caused from the water pipe. No soot, fire, pellets or smell of any chemical was observed,” the DCP said. Read more.
Good morning. Welcome to today's blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Delhi-NCR region.