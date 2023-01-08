Delhi News Live Updates: Residents of Dhaula Kuan slum served eviction notice

The notice, issued by the office of Divisional Commissioner of PWD, stated that the slum residents will subsequently be shifted from the homeless shelter within three months but didn’t specify where. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates: Residents of a slum in Southwest Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan circle were served an eviction notice by the public works department to vacate the place in 15 days. While the residents allege that the eviction drive was carried out ahead of the G20 summit, the officials denied it and said it was part of an encroachment removal drive. The notice, issued by the office of Divisional Commissioner of PWD, stated that the slum residents will subsequently be shifted from the homeless shelter within three months but didn’t specify where. It also stated that if not vacated, police assistance will be sought.

In other news, a day after his arrest, Ankush Khanna, who lied about the identity of the driver in Anjali Singh’s hit-and-run case was granted bail by a Delhi Court on Saturday. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagarpreet Hooda said that Ankush, accused Amit Khanna’s brother, was produced before the Rohini court and police demanded his police custody. “However, the punishment under IPC section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 212 (harbouring offender) is only three years. Hence, it is a bailable offence. The court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000,” he said. Shankar Mishra, who was accused of urinating on a female passenger on an Air India flight last November, was sent to a 14-day judicial custody, a Delhi Patiala House Court said on Saturday. Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika at Patiala House Court rejected a three-day police custody application moved by the police, saying police custody was not a punishment.