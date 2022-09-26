Delhi News Live Updates: 5,000 a day expected, preparation begins for Red Fort Ramlila

Delhi News Today Live Updates, Delhi Rain Today Updates: With Dussehra festivities starting next week opposite Delhi’s Red Fort, police in Delhi have increased security in and around the monument. The Luv Kush Ramlila, the capital’s most prominent, is expected to be attended by more than 5,000 people every day, including VIPs. And with Covid numbers dwindling, this year’s festivities are expected to be particularly frenetic.
In a bid to facilitate better last-mile connectivity and transportation services to rural and outer parts of the national capital, the AAP-led Delhi government has planned to procure around 2,300 nine-metre-long mini electric buses, christened “rural feeders”. According to a senior government official, the buses will be brought out under the FAME-II scheme through Convergence Energy Services Limited.
With the likelihood of Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections being held in December, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants all booth workers to attend party president JP Nadda’s address to booth workers on October 16, for which it has put in place a unique attendance system. To check if the workers arrived for the programme, each of them would be given an identity card with a scannable QR code, a BJP spokesperson said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has invited a person named Safai Karmchari and his family from Gujarat to have lunch with him at his house in New Delhi on Monday.
Safai Karmchari Harsh and his family, along with Gujarat AAP leader Gopal Italia, are expected to land at the Delhi airport at 10.30 am. They will be received at the airport by AAP MP Raghav Chadha.
The Yamuna is flowing close to the warning mark of 204.5 metres following heavy rain in upper catchment areas and is likely to breach the danger mark on Monday, authorities said.
The Delhi flood control room said the water level reached 204.4 metres at 9 pm on Sunday. It is likely to rise to 204.7 metres between 10 am and 12 noon on Monday.
A flood alert is sounded in Delhi when the discharge rate from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar crosses the 1 lakh-cusecs mark. People living near the floodplains and in flood-prone areas are evacuated then. (PTI)
