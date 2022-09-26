Delhi News Live Updates: 5,000 a day expected, preparation begins for Red Fort Ramlila

People wade through the rain at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in New Delhi. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Despite the heavy showers in Delhi over the last three days, the overall rain deficit in the city is still around 22 per cent, according to data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi usually receives 539 mm of rain between June 1 and September 24, as per the data. This year, it received 419.3 mm of rain during this period, a deficit of 22 per cent. In 2021, Delhi received 413 mm of rain in September alone. “The three consecutive days of rain have not managed to wipe out the city’s monsoon rain deficit. The city saw a massive shortfall in June and August, but July received more rain than normal. Now, September has brought more than usual rain, but it has still not managed to make up for the shortfall,” said a senior IMD official.

Delhi Police has initiated an enquiry against the SHO and staff posted at Kotla Mubarakpur police station after a club in South Extension 1 alleged police were trying to extort money from them in connection with a brawl there on September 18. While a woman had alleged that she was sexually harassed and struck during the brawl, which broke out over admission to the club, the management had denied her claims and raised allegations against the police.

The Delhi Police Thursday arrested nine people, including eight Bangladeshi nationals, for allegedly forging passports and other documents to gain Indian citizenship. The police said the accused arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Seychelles, South Africa, Nepal and other neighbouring countries Wednesday. The main accused, Debashish Chakraborty (52), is a resident of Kolkata who runs a nexus by providing Indian passports and forged visa documents to foreign nationals, the police said.