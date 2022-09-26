scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: 5,000 a day expected, preparation begins for Red Fort Ramlila

Delhi-NCR Rain News, Delhi News Live Updates, September 26, 2022: Government to get 2,300 mini e-buses to ensure better connectivity in capital’s rural areas; BJP workers to mark attendance with QR codes for JP Nadda rally in October.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 26, 2022 9:51:58 am
Delhi News Live: Preparations for the Luv Kush Ramlila, the capital’s most prominent, near the Red Fort. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi News Today Live Updates, Delhi Rain Today Updates: With Dussehra festivities starting next week opposite Delhi’s Red Fort, police in Delhi have increased security in and around the monument. The Luv Kush Ramlila, the capital’s most prominent, is expected to be attended by more than 5,000 people every day, including VIPs. And with Covid numbers dwindling, this year’s festivities are expected to be particularly frenetic.

In a bid to facilitate better last-mile connectivity and transportation services to rural and outer parts of the national capital, the AAP-led Delhi government has planned to procure around 2,300 nine-metre-long mini electric buses, christened “rural feeders”. According to a senior government official, the buses will be brought out under the FAME-II scheme through Convergence Energy Services Limited.

With the likelihood of Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections being held in December, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants all booth workers to attend party president JP Nadda’s address to booth workers on October 16, for which it has put in place a unique attendance system. To check if the workers arrived for the programme, each of them would be given an identity card with a scannable QR code, a BJP spokesperson said.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi’s monsoon deficit is 22% this year despite September showers; club alleges extortion, police staff being probed. Follow this space for the latest news updates from Delhi NCR.

09:51 (IST)26 Sep 2022
Delhi CM invites Gujarat family to have lunch with him

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has invited a person named Safai Karmchari and his family from Gujarat to have lunch with him at his house in New Delhi on Monday. 

Safai Karmchari Harsh and his family, along with Gujarat AAP leader Gopal Italia, are expected to land at the Delhi airport at 10.30 am. They will be received at the airport by AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

09:33 (IST)26 Sep 2022
Yamuna water level likely to breach warning mark in Delhi

The Yamuna is flowing close to the warning mark of 204.5 metres following heavy rain in upper catchment areas and is likely to breach the danger mark on Monday, authorities said.

The Delhi flood control room said the water level reached 204.4 metres at 9 pm on Sunday. It is likely to rise to 204.7 metres between 10 am and 12 noon on Monday.

A flood alert is sounded in Delhi when the discharge rate from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar crosses the 1 lakh-cusecs mark. People living near the floodplains and in flood-prone areas are evacuated then. (PTI) 

09:24 (IST)26 Sep 2022
Good Morning Delhi!

Welcome to today's Live blog. Follow this space as we bring the latest news from across the national capital.

People wade through the rain at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in New Delhi. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Despite the heavy showers in Delhi over the last three days, the overall rain deficit in the city is still around 22 per cent, according to data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi usually receives 539 mm of rain between June 1 and September 24, as per the data. This year, it received 419.3 mm of rain during this period, a deficit of 22 per cent. In 2021, Delhi received 413 mm of rain in September alone. “The three consecutive days of rain have not managed to wipe out the city’s monsoon rain deficit. The city saw a massive shortfall in June and August, but July received more rain than normal. Now, September has brought more than usual rain, but it has still not managed to make up for the shortfall,” said a senior IMD official.

Club alleges extortion, police staff being probed

Delhi Police has initiated an enquiry against the SHO and staff posted at Kotla Mubarakpur police station after a club in South Extension 1 alleged police were trying to extort money from them in connection with a brawl there on September 18. While a woman had alleged that she was sexually harassed and struck during the brawl, which broke out over admission to the club, the management had denied her claims and raised allegations against the police.

Racket offering fake Indian passports busted, 9 held at Delhi’s IGI Airport

The Delhi Police Thursday arrested nine people, including eight Bangladeshi nationals, for allegedly forging passports and other documents to gain Indian citizenship. The police said the accused arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Seychelles, South Africa, Nepal and other neighbouring countries Wednesday. The main accused, Debashish Chakraborty (52), is a resident of Kolkata who runs a nexus by providing Indian passports and forged visa documents to foreign nationals, the police said.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 09:24:26 am
