Delhi News Live Updates: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU ‘but stable’

Ahead of the MCD polls that are likely to take place in December, AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the party will bring “Ram Rajya in the civic body by killing the demon of corruption” and end the garbage problem and salary delays if voted to power. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a model of development that is seen in the Delhi government’s health and education sector will be replicated in the corporation as well,” he added.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a six-year-old boy, in what they claimed was a “sacrifice for prosperity”, at the construction site of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony Saturday night, said police. Police said the accused, Vijay Kumar (19) and Amar Kumar (22), were under the influence of drugs when they allegedly slit the boy’s neck and stabbed him in the head.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest of the Dussehra ceremony at Red Fort on October 5, organised by the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, one of the oldest in Delhi. Kejriwal and Bahubali fame actor Prabhas will enact the battle from Ramayana and use a bow and arrow to kill a Ravana effigy. President of Luv Kush Ramlila committee Arjun Kumar said both Kejriwal and Prabhas accepted the invitation. Prabhas is part of an upcoming mythological film Adipurush based on Ramayana.