Delhi News Live Updates: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU ‘but stable’

Delhi News Today Live Updates, October 03, 2022: Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Sunday afternoon moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after his health deteriorated. His son and SP chief, Akhilesh Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav and other family members, including Dharmendra Yadav, reached the hospital in the evening. At 8.51 pm, Akhilesh came out of the hospital and assured party supporters, who had assembled outside the emergency area, before leaving the hospital. “Netaji (Mulayam) is doing fine…his condition is stable,” Dharmendra Yadav told party workers.
Along with passenger service trains, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is constructing the rapid rail in Delhi-NCR, is planning to facilitate freight movement between Delhi and Meerut. “During the day, the trains will run for passengers… but the tracks will be empty at night… So, the NCRTC is planning to use night hours for logistics and cargo services. For this, separate coaches will be procured and run,” said officials. The construction of the 17-km-long priority corridor between Sahibabad and Duhai is in the final stages of completion.
Contractual employees in the Delhi government could soon be replaced with regular ones, with Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar directing all departments and autonomous bodies to submit data on the number of employees and their engagement and extension of contractual/ad-hoc period. Sources said the departments have been issued a memorandum to provide information within the stipulated time on a priority basis. The memo reads, “Top priority, Hon’ble L-G reference.”
Welcome to today's Live blog. Follow this space as we bring the latest news from across the national capital.