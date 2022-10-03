scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU ‘but stable’

Delhi-NCR News, Delhi News Live Updates, October 03, 2022: Upcoming rapid rail may offer freight services between Delhi-Meerut at night; push to hire regular staff for vacant posts in Delhi government.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 3, 2022 7:51:11 am
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. (Express file photo)

Delhi News Today Live Updates, October 03, 2022: Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Sunday afternoon moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after his health deteriorated. His son and SP chief, Akhilesh Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav and other family members, including Dharmendra Yadav, reached the hospital in the evening. At 8.51 pm, Akhilesh came out of the hospital and assured party supporters, who had assembled outside the emergency area, before leaving the hospital. “Netaji (Mulayam) is doing fine…his condition is stable,” Dharmendra Yadav told party workers.

Along with passenger service trains, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is constructing the rapid rail in Delhi-NCR, is planning to facilitate freight movement between Delhi and Meerut. “During the day, the trains will run for passengers… but the tracks will be empty at night… So, the NCRTC is planning to use night hours for logistics and cargo services. For this, separate coaches will be procured and run,” said officials. The construction of the 17-km-long priority corridor between Sahibabad and Duhai is in the final stages of completion.

Contractual employees in the Delhi government could soon be replaced with regular ones, with Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar directing all departments and autonomous bodies to submit data on the number of employees and their engagement and extension of contractual/ad-hoc period. Sources said the departments have been issued a memorandum to provide information within the stipulated time on a priority basis. The memo reads, “Top priority, Hon’ble L-G reference.”

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Wooden model of Kashi Vishwanath temple gets most bids at PM mementos e-auction; New Delhi cleanest small city again in Swachh Survekshan rankings. Follow this space for the latest news updates from Delhi NCR.

07:51 (IST)03 Oct 2022
Good Morning Delhi!

Welcome to today's Live blog. Follow this space as we bring the latest news from across the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Gandhi Jayanti, at Gandhi Smriti in Delhi. (PTI)

Will bring Ram Rajya in MCD by killing demon of corruption: AAP’s Durgesh Pathak

Ahead of the MCD polls that are likely to take place in December, AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the party will bring “Ram Rajya in the civic body by killing the demon of corruption” and end the garbage problem and salary delays if voted to power. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a model of development that is seen in the Delhi government’s health and education sector will be replicated in the corporation as well,” he added.

6-year-old boy killed in ‘sacrifice’ at site of CRPF headquarters in Delhi; 2 held

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a six-year-old boy, in what they claimed was a “sacrifice for prosperity”, at the construction site of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony Saturday night, said police. Police said the accused, Vijay Kumar (19) and Amar Kumar (22), were under the influence of drugs when they allegedly slit the boy’s neck and stabbed him in the head.

Kejriwal, Prabhas to take part in Ramlila at Red Fort on Dussehra

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest of the Dussehra ceremony at Red Fort on October 5, organised by the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, one of the oldest in Delhi. Kejriwal and Bahubali fame actor Prabhas will enact the battle from Ramayana and use a bow and arrow to kill a Ravana effigy. President of Luv Kush Ramlila committee Arjun Kumar said both Kejriwal and Prabhas accepted the invitation. Prabhas is part of an upcoming mythological film Adipurush based on Ramayana.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 07:49:32 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments