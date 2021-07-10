Delhi-NCR: Mother Dairy increases price of milk by Rs 2 per litre starting tomorrow

The last time Mother Dairy had increased its prices was in December 2019. (File Photo)

Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR due to an increase in its input costs. The revised prices will be applicable from the night supply of Saturday.

A circular issued by Mother Dairy to its valued trader partners in Delhi-NCR read, “This is to inform you that due to cumulative impact of increase in power/fuel cost as well as procurement prices of raw-material and milk commodities, mother dairy is compelled to increase the MRP of the following variants of poly pack milk w.e.f night supply of 10th July 2021.” It added, “The list includes the following products: full cream milk (premium), full cream milk, toned milk, cow milk, double toned milk and Super-T. The new MRP per litre is Rs 2 higher than the existing MRP.”

The announcement comes a week after Amul increased its prices by Rs 2 per litre across India citing a rise in cost of energy, packaging, logistics and overall input costs. The last time Mother Dairy had increased its prices was in December 2019.