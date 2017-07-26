Delhi-NCR: More rain likely in coming days, ‘peak activity’ on Saturday

Workers pull a cart near India Gate during rains in New Delhi. (Source: PTI/Kamal Kishore) Workers pull a cart near India Gate during rains in New Delhi. (Source: PTI/Kamal Kishore)

Delhi-NCR is expected to witness more rain and thunderstorms over the coming weekend with “peak activity” likely to occur on Saturday. The city is otherwise expected to receive “scattered to fairly wide spread” rainfall over the next four days, said a Met department official. Residents woke up to overcast skies on Tuesday with intermittent rain throughout the day, as the Met office had predicted. The minimum temperature settled at 26.6° Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. “The maximum temperature is expected to hover at 35° Celsius,” the weatherman said.

The temperature on Tuesday was only a little varied from the day before. Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4° Celsius and a minimum of 26.5° Celsius. The Safdarjung Observatory — considered the official figure for the city — received 3.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, said a Met department official. Palam received 13.5 mm rainfall in the same period.

Humidity level was recorded at 86 per cent at 8.30 am, the official added. The weatherman also said that heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, among other places on Friday and Saturday. Fairly widespread rainfall is likely over northwest India, northern plains, Northeast India and the West Coast. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over the rest of the country.

(With pti inputs)

