Delhi under red alert as storms, hail and squally winds hit NCR

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain, lightning and gusty winds swept across Delhi-NCR on Thursday (June 4) afternoon.

According to the IMD’s weather bulletin, there have been several systems affecting northwest India, including a Western Disturbance over north Pakistan, an induced cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, and upper-air cyclonic circulations over north Haryana and central Uttar Pradesh.

VIDEO | Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, bringing respite from the scorching heat. Visuals from Malviya Nagar. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/WxCuoJsAuK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

All these weather systems create favourable conditions for thunderstorms to occur, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather red alert for Delhi, and warned of hail and potentially damaging squally winds of up to 100 kmph in several parts of the capital.

As storm activity intensified over the city and adjoining NCR areas, the weather office issued successive alerts through the afternoon.

In its most recent warning, the IMD forecast hailstorms, thunderstorms, moderate to heavy rainfall, and lightning accompanied by strong squally winds of speeds 80-100 kmph over large parts of Delhi over the next two hours.

Areas covered under the warning included Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Delhi University, Hauz Khas, and ITO.

The severe weather warning came after rainfall and gusty winds were recorded at several monitoring stations across Delhi. (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai) The severe weather warning came after rainfall and gusty winds were recorded at several monitoring stations across Delhi. (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai)

The warning also extended to parts of the NCR, including Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida and Chhapraula.

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According to IMD observations until 2.30 pm, Ayanagar received 14.2 mm of rainfall, the highest among city stations, followed by Palam with 5.8 mm, Mayur Vihar with 2.5 mm and Najafgarh with 1.5 mm.

Earlier, in its district-level alerts issued at 2.45 pm and valid till 5.45 pm, the IMD placed all districts of Delhi under the red category, forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by moderate to severe thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph.

The department also warned of the possibility of hail at isolated places across the capital.

The severe weather warning came after rainfall and gusty winds were recorded at several monitoring stations across Delhi.

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Wind speeds had also strengthened across the capital through the afternoon. Pitampura recorded a maximum wind speed of 56 kmph, followed by Pragati Maidan at 52 kmph, Pusa at 50 kmph, Palam at 48 kmph and Mehrauli at 46 kmph. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded winds of 36 kmph.

An earlier IMD warning had forecast hailstorms, thunderstorms and moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 30-50 kmph over parts of north and east Delhi, including Narela, Alipur, Badli, Azadpur, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar and Red Fort. The advisory was later upgraded as the storm system intensified and spread across the city.