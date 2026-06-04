Delhi under red alert as storms, hail and squally winds hit NCR

The department warned of the possibility of hail at isolated places across the capital.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
3 min readUpdated: Jun 4, 2026 03:46 PM IST
Rain brought respite from the scorching heat to parts of Delhi NCR on Thursday afternoon. Rain brought respite from the scorching heat to parts of Delhi NCR on Thursday afternoon.  (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai)
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Thunderstorms accompanied by rain, lightning and gusty winds swept across Delhi-NCR on Thursday (June 4) afternoon.

According to the IMD’s weather bulletin, there have been several systems affecting northwest India, including a Western Disturbance over north Pakistan, an induced cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, and upper-air cyclonic circulations over north Haryana and central Uttar Pradesh.

All these weather systems create favourable conditions for thunderstorms to occur, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather red alert for Delhi, and warned of hail and potentially damaging squally winds of up to 100 kmph in several parts of the capital.

As storm activity intensified over the city and adjoining NCR areas, the weather office issued successive alerts through the afternoon.

In its most recent warning, the IMD forecast hailstorms, thunderstorms, moderate to heavy rainfall, and lightning accompanied by strong squally winds of speeds 80-100 kmph over large parts of Delhi over the next two hours.

Areas covered under the warning included Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Delhi University, Hauz Khas, and ITO.

Delhi rain The severe weather warning came after rainfall and gusty winds were recorded at several monitoring stations across Delhi. (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai)

The warning also extended to parts of the NCR, including Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida and Chhapraula.

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According to IMD observations until 2.30 pm, Ayanagar received 14.2 mm of rainfall, the highest among city stations, followed by Palam with 5.8 mm, Mayur Vihar with 2.5 mm and Najafgarh with 1.5 mm.

Earlier, in its district-level alerts issued at 2.45 pm and valid till 5.45 pm, the IMD placed all districts of Delhi under the red category, forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by moderate to severe thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph.

The department also warned of the possibility of hail at isolated places across the capital.

The severe weather warning came after rainfall and gusty winds were recorded at several monitoring stations across Delhi.

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Wind speeds had also strengthened across the capital through the afternoon. Pitampura recorded a maximum wind speed of 56 kmph, followed by Pragati Maidan at 52 kmph, Pusa at 50 kmph, Palam at 48 kmph and Mehrauli at 46 kmph. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded winds of 36 kmph.

An earlier IMD warning had forecast hailstorms, thunderstorms and moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 30-50 kmph over parts of north and east Delhi, including Narela, Alipur, Badli, Azadpur, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar and Red Fort. The advisory was later upgraded as the storm system intensified and spread across the city.

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Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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