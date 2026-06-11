Delhi-NCR residents receive ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ for heavy rains, thunderstorm

Residents across Delhi-NCR received an emergency alert on their phones on Thursday evening, warning of dangerous weather conditions in the national capital for the next three hours. The ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ issued by the government warned residents of heavy rains and thunderstorms, as well as high speed winds on Thursday night.

This is the second such emergency issued after Centre launched a mobile-based disaster communication framework known as SACHET, an integrated alert platform developed to deliver emergency warnings directly to citizens’ phones.

The alert warned citizens of extremely high-speed winds up to 100 kmps, accompanied by thunderstorms and rains, with a possibility of hailstorms. The alert was issued at 8.52 pm, and sounded caution of extreme weather conditions for the next three hours.