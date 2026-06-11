Delhi-NCR residents receive ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ for heavy rains, thunderstorm

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Residents across Delhi-NCR received an emergency alert on their phones on Thursday evening, warning of dangerous weather conditions in the national capital for the next three hours. The ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ issued by the government warned residents of heavy rains and thunderstorms, as well as high speed winds on Thursday night.
This is the second such emergency issued after Centre launched a mobile-based disaster communication framework known as SACHET, an integrated alert platform developed to deliver emergency warnings directly to citizens’ phones.
The alert warned citizens of extremely high-speed winds up to 100 kmps, accompanied by thunderstorms and rains, with a possibility of hailstorms. The alert was issued at 8.52 pm, and sounded caution of extreme weather conditions for the next three hours.
The alert comes as the central government continues to strengthen its emergency notification system in events of disasters, emergencies and extreme weather conditions.
Delhi witnessed a slight dip in temperatures on Thursday, even as warm weather persisted across the city, with the weather office issuing an orange alert for strong winds, thunderstorms and duststorms during the evening and night hours.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below normal. The “feels like” temperature, however, touched 44.4 degrees Celsius.
Among other stations, Ridge recorded a maximum of 38.1 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal, while Ayanagar logged 38.0 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees below normal. Palam and Lodhi Road recorded maximum temperatures of 37.8 degrees Celsius each, 2.4 degrees and 1.2 degrees below normal, respectively.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, duststorms and strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph over parts of Delhi later in the night.
(With inputs from PTI)
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