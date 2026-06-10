‘Only Rs 1,064 a week’: Delhi cabbies unhappy with new Vietnamese venture

Days after Vietnam-based mobility company Green SM launched its electric taxi service — Green SM Limo — in Delhi-NCR, it appears to have run into a rough patch. Drivers have been complaining of an alleged decrease in payouts and changes in terms and conditions of payouts.

A driver, who did not wish to be named, claimed he had only received Rs 1,064 as his weekly payout, instead of Rs 8,076, which was the promised amount from the company’s side. “We also have to pay our children’s school fees, we also have to buy milk and vegetables for our kitchens. Doesn’t the company understand that?” another driver asked.

Green SM did not respond to requests for comment.

While the app has been live for around two weeks now, the company officially began its operations on June 5 at launch events attended by Delhi Ministers Manjinder Sirsa and Pankaj Kumar Singh, as well as Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh.

The communication stated that only those drivers complying with these requirements would be eligible for the minimum guaranteed income. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)) The communication stated that only those drivers complying with these requirements would be eligible for the minimum guaranteed income. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav))

Approximately 1,000 cars have been deployed in the region. The company had earlier said it expects to deploy 10,000 cars around the country eventually, seeking to fill the premium electric mobility space left behind by BluSmart after its shutdown last year.

Terms and conditions ‘changed’

In order to attract drivers for the service, Green SM had promised drivers a ‘Minimum Business Guarantee Income’ of Rs 35,000 a month (or Rs 1,346 per day for 26 days of work in a month) for two months, irrespective of the number of booking a driver completes.

After these two months, payouts will be based on performance and incentives. The company makes the payout to drivers every Tuesday.

Drivers were also attracted to the company as they did not need to own the cars: the company was providing Vinfast cars, owned by Green SM’s parent group, Vingroup.

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Several drivers have now alleged that the company has introduced additional conditions for availing the minimum guaranteed income.

According to a message sent by the company to drivers and seen by The Indian Express, eligibility for the ‘Minimum Business Guarantee Income’ is now linked to performance metrics including an acceptance rate of at least 90 per cent, a completion rate of at least 90 per cent, and a customer rating of no less than 4.8.

The message also instructed drivers not to remain online while charging their vehicles or from their homes, and to log in only after entering the vehicle and beginning duty. Drivers were further asked to avoid unnecessary ride cancellations and complete all trips professionally.

The communication stated that only those drivers complying with these requirements would be eligible for the minimum guaranteed income.

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Several drivers claimed these conditions were not communicated to them at the time of recruitment. “The company has still not arranged for permissions for all the cars to enter Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. So what should I do if I get a booking for Noida? I can’t cancel it or I won’t get the payment, and if I go, the traffic police will catch me,” said one driver.