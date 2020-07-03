Earthquake strikes NCR, tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale hit 60 km south south west of Gurugram. Tremors were felt across Delhi. (Source: National Center for Seismology) An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale hit 60 km south south west of Gurugram. Tremors were felt across Delhi. (Source: National Center for Seismology)

Earthquake in Delhi NCR: Tremors were felt in parts of national capital Friday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, hit 60 km south south west of Gurugram at 7 pm.

Recent earthquakes in Delhi have triggered discussions on the possibility of increased seismicity around Delhi, and fears of an impending big earthquake sometime soon. None of these apprehensions have any scientific basis.

Scientists are unequivocal in asserting that no unusual seismic activity is taking place around Delhi in the last few months.

Detection of earthquakes, especially those of smaller magnitude, being recorded in an area also depends on the number of seismic recorders installed in that area. The area around Delhi has the most dense concentration of seismometers anywhere in the country, even more than the Himalayan region which is seismically much more active.

Out of the 115 detectors installed in the country, 16 are in or around Delhi. As a result, even the earthquakes of smaller magnitude, those that are not even felt by most people, are recorded, and this information is publicly accessible.

Earthquakes of magnitude four or below hardly cause any damage anywhere and are mostly inconsequential for practical purposes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.