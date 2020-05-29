Strong tremors felt in Delhi NCR as earthquake hits near Rohtak in Haryana

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 9.08pm with a depth of 5 kilometres. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 9.08pm with a depth of 5 kilometres.

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors were felt in Delhi on Friday evening after an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude struck near Rohtak in Haryana, which is about 65 kilometres from the national capital.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 9.08pm with a depth of 5 kilometres. This was the seventh earthquake to have been felt in the national capital since 12 April this year, as per data from the NCS.

Friday’s earthquake had a higher magnitude than those recorded previously since 12 April in and around Delhi, with a range of between 3.5 and 2.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Delhi and its adjoining areas. The epicentre of the quake then was near Wazirpur in northeast Delhi. This was the sixth “minor earthquake” to have affected the national capital in the past one month, according to the NCS.

On April 12, a similar medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck the national capital and tremors were felt in Noida and Ghaziabad as well. The tremors were felt for several seconds and many people rushed out of their homes.

According to data available on the NCS website, between May 2015 and March 2019, more than 65 earthquakes have been recorded in the National Capital Region (NCR) and its nearby areas.

While 13 earthquakes, ranging from magnitudes as low as 1.9 in December 2017 to 3.8 in February 2019, were recorded during this period in Delhi and nearby areas, Noida recorded six earthquakes and Gurgaon 10 during this period.

The highest count was near Rohtak, Haryana, which is a part of the NCR, with 31 earthquakes between May 2015 and March 2019. This region has also recorded higher magnitudes than in Delhi, the highest being 4.6 in September 2016 and June 2017.

Delhi lies on Zone IV of the seismic map of India. As per the NCS, Zones IV and V have high probability of earthquakes that can be destructive or worse.

