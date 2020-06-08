Mild earthquake felt in Delhi NCR today

An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 was felt in Delhi NCR. An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 was felt in Delhi NCR.

Delhi NCR on Monday experienced a low-intensity earthquake of 2.1 magnitude as further relaxations were given in line with the unlockdown phase 1. The National Centre for Seismology said the quake was felt at around 1 pm, near Gurugram in Haryana. No reports so far of any damage to life and property.

The region has been experiencing a series of minor quakes in the past few weeks. On June 3, a 3.0 magnitude quake was felt 17 km east of Faridabad. A similar magnitude quake was also felt 14 km south east of Rohtak on June 1.

Three earthquakes have already hit the Delhi-NCR region in the month of June. Today’s earthquake is the ninth to have hit the national capital region since April 12.

Before the June earthquakes, a quake of magnitude 2.2 on the Richter scale was recorded near North Delhi’s Rohini on 15 May. Between April 12 and May 15, six earthquakes have been recorded in and around the capital, with magnitudes as high as 3.5 and low as 2, as per monitoring of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

“These are minor earthquakes and their occurrence is normal. Earthquakes cannot be predicted, so it cannot be said that the frequency with which they have occurred over past month is unusual,” said J L Gautam, the head of operations at the NCS.

Further data available at the NCS shows the occurrence of over 65 recorded earthquakes in the National Capital Region between May 2015 and March 2019.

Out of these 13 earthquakes, ranging from magnitudes as low as 1.9 in December 2017 to 3.8 in February 2019, were recorded from Delhi and nearby areas, Noida and Gurgaon recorded 6 and 1o earthquakes during this period respectively.

The highest earthquake count was near Rohtak, Haryana with 31 quakes between May 2015 and March 2019.

