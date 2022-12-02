scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Diesel autorickshaws to be phased out in NCR by 2026-end

A policy to mitigate air pollution in the NCR released by the CAQM earlier this year had recommended new registrations of only CNG or electric autos in the region from January 1, 2023, and phasing out diesel autorickshaws in a graded manner by December 31, 2026

In Gurgaon, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, diesel autorickshaws are to be completely phased out by December 2024. (Express File Photo)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has laid out a roadmap for phasing out all diesel-run autorickshaws in the National Capital Region (NCR) by end of 2026.

According to a directive by CAQM, in the NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, registrations of only CNG or electric autorickshaws would be allowed from January 1, 2023. In Gurgaon, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, diesel autorickshaws are to be completely phased out by December 2024.

Also Read |Delhi Air Pollution: Here are the apps, websites to use to track the daily AQI

In the districts of Sonipat, Rohtak, Baghpat and Jhajjar, diesel autorickshaws are to be phased out by December 2025. In all other districts of the NCR, they are to be phased out by December 2026, ensuring that “all autorickshaws plying in the NCR are either CNG/electricity fuelled with effect from January 1, 2027”.

The directions have been issued to the Chief Secretaries and Transport Department Principal Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...

A policy to mitigate air pollution in the NCR released by the CAQM earlier this year had recommended new registrations of only CNG or electric autos in the region from January 1, 2023, and phasing out diesel autorickshaws in a graded manner by December 31, 2026. It is in keeping with this policy that the directions have been issued.

Don't Miss |Opinion: India’s high growth a good position for G20, but urban pollution must be checked

The directions issued note that the transport sector is one of the “major and consistent” sources of air pollution in the National Capital Region and contributes adversely to PM2.5 levels.

More from Delhi

Noting that there is a need to boost clean transport services, the directions stated: “Autorickshaws are a preferred economical mode of transport, these are also major contributors of particulate matter emissions and while all autorickshaws in the NCT of Delhi have already been mandated to be CNG fuelled/electric, there still are diesel fuelled autorickshaws plying in the NCR across the States of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.”

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 10:42:00 am
Next Story

Rupee gains 18 paise to 81.08 against US dollar

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close