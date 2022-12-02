Diesel autorickshaws to be phased out in NCR by 2026-end

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has laid out a roadmap for phasing out all diesel-run autorickshaws in the National Capital Region (NCR) by end of 2026.

According to a directive by CAQM, in the NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, registrations of only CNG or electric autorickshaws would be allowed from January 1, 2023. In Gurgaon, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, diesel autorickshaws are to be completely phased out by December 2024.

In the districts of Sonipat, Rohtak, Baghpat and Jhajjar, diesel autorickshaws are to be phased out by December 2025. In all other districts of the NCR, they are to be phased out by December 2026, ensuring that “all autorickshaws plying in the NCR are either CNG/electricity fuelled with effect from January 1, 2027”.

The directions have been issued to the Chief Secretaries and Transport Department Principal Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

A policy to mitigate air pollution in the NCR released by the CAQM earlier this year had recommended new registrations of only CNG or electric autos in the region from January 1, 2023, and phasing out diesel autorickshaws in a graded manner by December 31, 2026. It is in keeping with this policy that the directions have been issued.

The directions issued note that the transport sector is one of the “major and consistent” sources of air pollution in the National Capital Region and contributes adversely to PM2.5 levels.

Noting that there is a need to boost clean transport services, the directions stated: “Autorickshaws are a preferred economical mode of transport, these are also major contributors of particulate matter emissions and while all autorickshaws in the NCT of Delhi have already been mandated to be CNG fuelled/electric, there still are diesel fuelled autorickshaws plying in the NCR across the States of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.”