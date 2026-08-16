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Dancepreneurs of Delhi-NCR: From an artist to business owner, one beat at a time

Dancers recall finding a business opportunity in their passion.

Kamna Arora and Utsav Malhotra at their studio.Kamna Arora and Utsav Malhotra at their studio.
Written by: Swati Bhasin
9 min readAug 16, 2026 07:28 AM IST First published on: Aug 16, 2026 at 07:27 AM IST

Serendipity or a well-choreographed career move? At 24, Kamna Arora was doing well in her career after finishing her graduation from the University of Nottingham in the UK. Yet one evening, the Delhi resident packed her bags for Mumbai and enrolled in choreographer Shiamak Davar’s one-year professional programme. Until then, dance was only a hobby for her.

“I realised dance was my calling. The traditional advice is to train during childhood; but for me, it had been a hobby in my early years,” says Kamna.

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