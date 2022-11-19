scorecardresearch
Delhi-NCR air quality remains ‘poor’, measures under GRAP stage 1, 2 to continue

The measures that will continue to be implemented under the first two stages of GRAP are mechanised sweeping of roads and water sprinkling, enforcing the use of anti-smog guns at construction sites, etc

The ongoing measures under stage 1 and 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in Delhi-NCR, with the air quality remaining in the ‘poor’ category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee on GRAP reviewed the air quality scenario in Delhi on Friday and decided that “there does not seem to be a need to invoke stage-3 of GRAP”.

The measures that will continue to be implemented under the first two stages of GRAP are mechanised sweeping of roads and water sprinkling, enforcing the use of anti-smog guns at construction sites, ban on the use of coal and firewood in restaurants and ban on the use of diesel generator sets except for essential and emergency services. Urban local bodies are also required to enhance parking fees to discourage private transport, while bus and metro services are to be augmented.

A communication from the CAQM said: “As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast provided by IMD/ IITM, the overall air quality is likely to fluctuate largely between ‘poor’ to the lower end of ‘very poor’ categories in the next few days. The predominant surface wind is predicted to be coming from the north/ northwest direction in Delhi.”

Despite a slight dip in the overall air quality of Delhi the forecasts do not predict “any major deterioration of air quality in the coming days”, the communication added.

The CAQM revoked restrictions under stage 3 of GRAP on November 14 on account of an improvement in air quality.

The AQI on Friday in Delhi was 289 in the ‘poor’ category, having deteriorated marginally from 260 the previous day.

The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi was around 11 per cent Friday, up from 7 per cent the previous day, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.

According to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Friday, the AQI is likely to deteriorate to be in the ‘very poor’ category over the weekend.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 11:47:33 am
