Delhi remains under smog blanket as air quality index moves to ‘very poor’

The air quality in Delhi moved to the “very poor” category on Saturday from being in the “severe” range a day ago, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

While the PM2.5 level in the national capital reached 237, the PM10 level in Delhi was recorded at 397. According to SAFAR data, the air quality in Delhi is likely to remain under ‘very poor’ category for a few more days.

In an advisory issued to the public, SAFAR has urged sensitive groups to avoid all physical activities outdoors and move activities indoors. If asthmatics, keep relief medicine handy, the advisory read.

Meanwhile, SAFAR has advised the general public to stop outdoor activity in the early morning and after sunset times, avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks, stop any activity level if one experiences any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue, keep the windows shut, close the vent in air conditioners that provide fresh air intake option, avoid burning of wood, candles or incense, keep rooms clean, and avoid vacuuming.

“Masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may only help if you go out,” it further stated.

Amid plummeting air quality across the Delhi-National Capital Region, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had Friday announced ‘work from home’ for 50 per cent of government employees.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that schools for primary classes would be shut from Saturday, while for secondary and senior secondary classes, outdoor activities and physical education periods would be suspended. An order issued by the Delhi government’s education department later stated that primary classes will be shut “till Tuesday”.

On Friday, stubble emissions with a fire count of 2,994 contributed 34 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi. Fine particles (size <2.5 micrometers) contributed to 66 per cent of PM10.