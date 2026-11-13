‘I can buy water, electricity. But I can’t buy air’: Why Delhi-NCR professionals are leaving the city

Aman Raj, 30, once spent hours on the cricket field, practising in the nets. Having played professionally for the Bihar state team while in school, he was passionate about the sport. He also loved street food, recalling his days in Delhi University when he used to eat momos and shawarma.

But over the last decade, he was forced to give up these pleasures. Physical exertion outdoors would make him sick, while the dust made him wary of eating at roadside stalls. His car, no matter how thoroughly he cleaned it in the morning, would be covered in dust by evening. During the couple of years he lived in a rented flat in Gurgaon’s Sector 23A, he visited the park opposite his home only once because it was usually too dusty.

“It was all building up over the years,” Raj, an IT professional who was working at American Express at the time, said, fed up with the quality of life. Whenever he returned to Delhi from his hometown in Ranchi, his throat started burning.

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Aman Raj, who used to work at American Express, moved from Gurgaon to Pune this year in March. (Credit: Special Arrangement Aman Raj, who used to work at American Express, moved from Gurgaon to Pune this year in March. (Credit: Special Arrangement

He eventually felt he had to make a choice. “I was already on the other side of my 20s, and this lifestyle was not sustainable. I can’t just compromise on my health like this,” he said. In March this year, when he found an opportunity in another city, he took it and moved to Pune.

For decades, Delhi-NCR has drawn people looking for better jobs and bigger opportunities. But for some professionals and entrepreneurs, the region is no longer the obvious place to build a career or raise a family. The choking air pollution, persistent dust and crumbling infrastructure are prompting them to leave for other cities, where they believe they can live and work better.

This year, even five days post-Diwali, Delhi-NCR continued to choke with the air quality deteriorating further. On Friday, the national capital’s AQI crossed into the ‘severe’ zone.

Neeraj Sancheti and his finally now live in Silliguri. (Credit: Special Arrangement Neeraj Sancheti and his finally now live in Silliguri. (Credit: Special Arrangement

When raising a family in Delhi-NCR becomes difficult

Not very far from where Aman lived in Gurgaon, Neeraj Sancheti, 35, the founder of a marketing agency, was making a similar calculation. As his daughter fell sick frequently, visits to the paediatrician became more frequent. He restricted her outdoor activities to going to playschool, particularly during the pollution months. He and his wife, too, had to cocoon themselves inside their flat.

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“This was not how I imagined my children would grow up,” he said. Sancheti has two children: a six-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son.

“The one thing we used to hear back in the day was that breathing Delhi air was equal to smoking these many cigarettes. That was what hit me: how can you let your children smoke cigarettes? I couldn’t imagine my children growing up in the air like this,” Sancheti said.

Amit Gupta lives with his family in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar. (Credit: Special Arrangement) Amit Gupta lives with his family in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar. (Credit: Special Arrangement)

In 2024, he finally moved from Gurgaon to Silliguri, from where he runs his agency online.

‘Difficult to live here’

For many who are moving back to India from stints abroad, the air pollution has become a major factor that is motivating them to settle down and seek employment in places other than Delhi-NCR.

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Amit Gupta, 44, founder of digital immigration paperwork platform EazyPetition, had a choice earlier this year in March when he was moving back from the United States to India: stay in Delhi, where he has lived multiple times over the decades, or find another place to live.

“I used to live in Paschim Vihar. The Ring Road was too crowded, with constant traffic jams and exhaust fumes. The air was always dusty. Even after construction work was completed, the ground was often left unpaved,” Gupta said.

He believed that the situation of public transport, especially last-mile connectivity is also getting worse. “Delhi was not improving, in fact it was getting more and more difficult to live here. I felt that the city is not fit for us anymore,” Gupta said.

Kartikeya Batra joined a Kartikeya Batra joined a Bengaluru -based university, a decision driven by the pollution. (Credit: Special Arrangement)

He now lives with his family in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar, where his grandfather used to be a teacher.

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Born and brought up in Delhi, 35-year-old academic Kartikeya Batra remembers an earlier version of Delhi winters, one that people used to wait for. People thronged Ramlilas happening in their localities, relatives and friends visited each other’s houses for the festivals and it was also the start of the wedding season.

But when Batra was considering university job offers two-and-a-half years ago, after completing his doctoral studies in the United States, the Delhi he remembered was no longer the city he saw himself returning to.

Pollution became a major factor in his decision to join a Bengaluru-based university. “For around four months of the year, you are just locked into your house with masks and air purifiers,” he said.

For some, the move was made possible after the Covid-19 pandemic made remote working an acceptable idea. But leaving Delhi was not without its costs. For many, it meant stepping away from a city where their professional networks, friends and family were concentrated. Aman had most of his friends in the city.

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But they also have tangible benefits in their new surroundings, including lower living costs.

For Sancheti, moving away also meant going to the nearby stream and spending time with his wife and two children there. For Aman, it meant getting to take a long drive in the rolling green foothills outside Pune.

“It all came down to this,” said Batra. “I can buy my water, I can buy my electricity. But I can’t buy my air.”

-Aman Raj, who used to work at American Express, moved from Gurgaon to Pune this year in March

-Neeraj Sancheti and his finally now live in Silliguri.

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-Amit Gupta lives with his family in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

-Kartikeya Batra joined a Bengaluru-based university, a decision driven by the pollution.