Delhi-NCR: 8 dead, 30 injured as bus rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway

Eight people were killed and 30 injured after a double-decker sleeper bus they were travelling in rammed a truck on Yamuna Expressway in the early hours of Friday. The bus, travelling from Jalaun to Delhi, collided with the truck around 6 km from the Jewar toll. Police said the truck driver fled the spot. The bus driver, Mahesh, and a helper were among the eight killed. The youngest victim was 12. The injured received treatment in Jewar Hospital and were later shifted to Kasna Medical College.

“We received information a little after 5 am that a bus from Auraiya depot had met with an accident. Personnel from Rabupura police station rushed to the spot as ambulances from Jewar Hospital were called in. An FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against the truck driver. We will investigate the owner and driver and ascertain their roles,” said Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The bus, registered with Bhagwati Travels, began its journey at 9 pm on Thursday from Kuthaund in Jalaun and was supposed to reach its first stop in Noida at 7.30 am. However, 50 km from Noida, the bus collided with the rear of a moving truck in the middle of the four-lane highway, police said.

The FIR has alleged that the truck was being driven rashly and that the bus tried to brake in time, but couldn’t. “At this point, we are looking into the role of the truck driver and whether there was any negligence on his part. More will be revealed after due investigation,” said Krishna. “We received a call at 5.04 am that an accident has taken place. First responders reached the spot and began helping out. We could not obtain footage of the incident since most of our cameras are installed at entry and exit points at tolls,” said authorities at the toll, which is managed by Yamuna Expressway Development Authority.

Six of the dead belong to Jalaun while the driver and the helper belong to a village in Dholpur, Rajasthan. The bodies will be handed over to families after post-mortem, officials said.

Police suspect the bus could have been speeding, “given the nature of the impact” — the front part of the vehicle was completely mangled.

“I am deeply anguished at the unfortunate death of eight people. I hope the spirits of the deceased rest in peace and that their families find strength in such times. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

The victims were transferred to Kasna Medical College after a few of them complained that they were handed hospital bills despite the government’s assurance.

“We shifted the patients so we could continue free treatment. We have also provided vehicles to families who wish to go back to Jalaun. All issues have been resolved,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.