Delhi: NCP man shot dead in Mandawali

Rahul Singh Nagar had contested 2017 MCD polls Rahul Singh Nagar had contested 2017 MCD polls

A member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and an MCD poll candidate was shot dead allegedly by unknown persons near his house in East Delhi’s Mandawali on Wednesday morning.

Police said over six bullets were fired at Rahul Singh Nagar (41), who sustained four bullet injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said that the incident took place around 7.30 am.

Police said Nagar was walking near his house when a group of unidentified men fired at him. Hearing the shots, his family and neighbours came out and found him lying on the ground. The accused, meanwhile, escaped on their bikes.

Nagar was rushed to Max Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said that last year, around November, Nagar was attacked allegedly by another group of men and a case of attempt to murder was registered.

He had contested the 2017 MCD polls from the Vinod Nagar ward as an NCP candidate. BJP media head Ashok Goyal said the party had supported him when their candidate’s nomination was cancelled.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd