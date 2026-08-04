Nigerian woman injured after jumping from Delhi balcony during drug raid, 2 detained

According to Delhi Police, the woman jumped from the balcony to evade being caught during an anti-narcotics raid.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiAug 4, 2026 02:04 PM IST
Representational image of illicit drugsNCB officers said the nature and quantity of the seized contraband, as well as the identities of the apprehended Nigerians, would be shared after due verification. (Photo credit: Canva)
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A Nigerian woman sustained serious injuries after allegedly jumping from the balcony of a building in South Delhi on Monday night to evade being caught during an anti-narcotics raid, officials said. Two other Nigerian nationals were apprehended and suspected narcotic substances were recovered from the premises during the operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

According to the police, the injured woman was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, where she is undergoing treatment. Officials said her condition is currently stable.

Senior NCB officers said that the nature and quantity of the seized contraband, as well as the identities of the two apprehended Nigerians, would be shared after due verification.

The police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to Monday night’s incident.

Also read | International drug cartel busted in Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals held, drugs worth Rs 5 cr seized

According to the police, similar cases of Nigerian nationals allegedly jumping from buildings during anti-narcotics operations have been reported from Delhi.

In June this year,  a 41-year-old Nigerian woman died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a residential building in Outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar during a search operation by the Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Squad to bust a synthetic drug manufacturing unit. The police had then recovered chemicals, laboratory equipment and suspected narcotic substances from the premises.

A similar incident was reported in 2017, when a Nigerian national died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a building in Chhatarpur during a Special Cell raid. The police had said the man jumped in an attempt to evade arrest after spotting the raiding team, while narcotic substances were allegedly recovered during the operation.

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Also read | Nigerian woman conceals Rs 1.20-crore worth cocaine in bread loaves, held in Bengaluru

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Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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